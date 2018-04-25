शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   11वीं मंजिल से गिरकर वृद्धा की मौत

11वीं मंजिल से गिरकर वृद्धा की मौत

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 02:04 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
11वीं मंजिल से गिरकर वृद्धा की मौत
साहिबाबाद। इंदिरापुरम में अहिंसा खंड स्थित आशियाना उपवन सोसायटी में मंगलवार सुबह 11वीं मंजिल पर स्थित फ्लैट की खिड़की से गिरकर 88 साल की एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। मॉर्निंग वॉक कर रहे लोगों ने हादसे की जानकारी परिजनों को दी। परिजनों का कहना है महिला मानसिक रूप से बीमार थी।
आशियाना उपवन सोसायटी के टावर दो स्थित फ्लैट संख्या ए-1112 में पूरन सिंह मेहरा रहते हैं। वह दिल्ली स्थित एक निजी कंपनी में नौकरी करते हैं। घर में उनकी पत्नी, एक बेटा और मां देविका मेहरा रहती थीं। परिजनों के अनुसार देविका का करीब एक साल से मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं था। उनका इलाज चल रहा था। मंगलवार सुबह करीब पौने सात बजे देविका खिड़की खोलकर नीचे झांकने लगी। इस दौरान उनका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह नीचे गिर गईं। मौके पर ही उनकी मौत हो गई। सोसायटी में वॉक कर रहे लोगों ने उनके नीचे गिरने की जानकारी परिजनों को दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। सीओ इंदिरापुरम धर्मेंद्र चौहान का कहना है महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी। परिजनों ने घटना को हादसा बताते हुए पोस्टमार्टम नहीं कराने की मांग की थी, जिसे पुलिस ने मान लिया।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

