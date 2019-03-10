शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
डीएम मेडल

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 12:29 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
महिलाओं को मेडल और शील्ड देकर किया सम्मानित
बुलंदशहर। नगर के ईदगाह रोड पर होपर्स सोशल ग्रुप की ओर से शुक्रवार को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ। इस दौरान विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में योगदान देने वाली महिलाओं को मेडल और शील्ड देकर सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि डीएम अभय सिंह और उनकी धर्म पत्नी माधवी सिंह रहीं।
डीएम अभय सिंह और उनकी पत्नी माधवी सिंह ने कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित सभी महिलाओं को महिला दिवस की बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि पुरुष और महिला दोनों को ही समाज में उपेक्षित वर्ग खासकर महिलाएं जो कुपोषण, अज्ञानता और स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के अभाव में जूझ रही हैं। उन्हें इस अंधकार से निकालना होगा। ग्रुप 8 की संस्थापक प्रियंका अग्रवाल ने कहा कि महिलाएं समाज और परिवार का स्तंभ हैं। महिलाओं को एक-दूसरे के साथ देते हुए आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। इस दौरान एडवोकेट इंदिरा गोयल, डॉ. मंजू गुप्ता, प्रधानाचार्य सविता सिंह, संगीता आदि महिलाएं और अन्य गणमान्य मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

