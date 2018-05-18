शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   फैक्ट्री की गिरी लिफ्ट, मजदूर की मौत

फैक्ट्री की गिरी लिफ्ट, मजदूर की मौत

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 05:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फैक्ट्री की गिरी लिफ्ट, मजदूर की मौत
लोनी। ट्रॉनिका सिटी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की एक फैक्ट्री में बुधवार दोपहर अचानक लिफ्ट टूटकर गिर गई। हादसे में घायल एक मजदूर की देर रात दिल्ली के जीटीबी में मौत हो गई।
मूलरूप से इलाहाबाद के रहने वाले सत्यम प्रसाद लोनी ट्रॉनिका सिटी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की एक फैक्ट्री में काम करते थे। बुधवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे वह लिफ्ट से नीचे उतर रहे थे। इसी बीच अचानक लिफ्ट में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई और लिफ्ट टूटकर नीचे गिर गई। हादसे में सत्यम प्रसाद को गंभीर चोटें आईं। साथ काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें दिल्ली के जीटीबी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां देर रात इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। बताया गया है कि परिजनों और फैक्ट्री मालिक के बीच समझौता हो गया। सीओ दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि यदि मृतक के परिजन तहरीर देते हैं तो घटना की जांच कराकर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रेस 3
Bollywood

आ गया 'रेस 3' का पहला गाना, सलमान-जैकलीन का ऐसा डांस पहले नहीं देखा होगा आपने

18 मई 2018

neha dhupia and angad bedi
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया को यूजर ने कहा 'पति को राखी बांध दो', एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, बोलती कर दी बंद

18 मई 2018

sridevi
Bollywood

Cannes Film Festival में श्रीदेवी को मिला अवॉर्ड, परिवार की तरफ से न बोनी पहुंचे न बेटियां

18 मई 2018

रीमा लागू
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को लोग मानने लगे थे सलमान की असल मां, ये हैं 7 किरदार जो आज भी हैं सुपरहिट

18 मई 2018

weird wedding dress
Weird Stories

अपनी ही शादी में अजीबोगरीब नमूना बन घूमी ये 12 दुल्हन, देखकर आपकी भी छूट जाएगी हंसी

18 मई 2018

bobby darling
Bollywood

बॉबी डार्लिंग के साथ ऐसी हरकतें करता था उनका पति, एक साल पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो सच्चाई आई सामनेे

18 मई 2018

Neena Gupta
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता का छलका दर्द, कहा, 'जब सिंगल थी तभी मर्द पार्टी में बुलाते थे पर अब...'

18 मई 2018

virat anushka
Bollywood

IPL 2018: विराट की हर जीत पर निखरता गया अनुष्का का चेहरा, बैंगलोर से नाता था कुछ गहरा

18 मई 2018

नवविवाहित सोनी और चांदनी
Agra

थाने में एक-दूजे के हुए सोनी और चांदनी, बेहद दिलचस्प है इस विवाह के पीछे की कहानी

18 मई 2018

lal mirch
Metaphysical

लाल मिर्च से किए गए टोटके कभी खाली नहीं जाते हैं, किस्मत चमकानी है तो आज ही आजमाएं

18 मई 2018

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पूछताछ के लिए केजरीवाल के घर पहुंची दिल्ली पुलिस, वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग का सामान भी है साथ

दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश मारपीट मामले में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल से पूछताछ करने दिल्ली पुलिस की एक टीम उनके घर पहुंच चुकी है। पुलिस के साथ वीडियोग्राफी का सामान भी था।

18 मई 2018

चौधरी साहब सिंह
Lucknow

रालोद के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता चौधरी साहब सिंह और बसपा नेता चरण सिंह समेत कई ने थामा भाजपा का दामन

18 मई 2018

राहुल गांधी
Chhattisgarh

कर्नाटक से दूर छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग में राहुल का रोड शो, कांग्रेस ने फूंका चुनावी बिगुल

18 मई 2018

Wife of BSF jawan Martyred Sitaram Upadhyay asked centre It will not bring back my husband
Jharkhand

रमजान में ऑपरेशन बंद करने पर भड़की शहीद की पत्नी,बोली- मुआवजा देने से पति वापस नहीं आएगा

18 मई 2018

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Varanasi

बनारसः आरएसएस की शाखा लगाने पर विवाद, बच्चों से की जातिगत टिप्पणी और मारपीट

18 मई 2018

Tej Pratap Yadav posted first picture with wife Aishwarya on Instagram
Bihar

तेजप्रताप ने पत्नी ऐश्वर्या संग शेयर की पहली तस्वीर, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

18 मई 2018

केरल की तर्ज पर मिले सफाई कर्मियों को वेतन
Una

केरल की तर्ज पर मिले सफाई कर्मियों को वेतन

18 मई 2018

congress leader ranjita ranjan on himachal visit
Shimla

हिमाचल कांग्रेस की सह प्रभारी हिमाचल दौरे पर, कार्यकर्ताओं को देंगी टिप्स

18 मई 2018

BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: LoC से सटे इलाकों में पाक ने की भारी गोलीबारी, 1 बीएसएफ जवान शहीद, 4 नागिरकों की मौत

18 मई 2018

transfer of six IPS officers in uttar pradesh
Lucknow

गोरखपुर के तीन पुलिस उपाधीक्षकों समेत छह आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले

18 मई 2018

Related Videos

गाजियाबाद में देर रात पार्टी करने से रोकने पर सुरक्षा गार्ड का किया ये हाल

गाजियाबाद में सनसनीखेज घटना सामने आई है। यहां शालीमार सिटी में देर रात पार्टी करने से रोकने पर युवकों ने सुरक्षा गार्ड पर जनलेवा हमला कर उसे अधमरा कर दिया।

7 मई 2018

हापुड़ 3:01

नाबालिग बेटी के साथ हुई हैवानियत तो मां ने लगाई सीएम योगी से ये गुहार

29 अप्रैल 2018

गाजियाबाद 2:10

गाजियाबाद: चलते ऑटो पर गिरा मेट्रो का गार्डर, हादसे का जिम्मेदार कौन?

23 अप्रैल 2018

हत्या 3:00

जवान बेटे के इस हरकत पर पिता ने उठाया सरिया, नींद में ही पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

21 अप्रैल 2018

आग 1:19

VIDEO: फैक्ट्री में लगी भयंकर आग ने कर दिया ये हाल

20 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

kedarnath dham
Dehradun

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला केदारनाथ धाम का बड़ा रहस्य, वहीं फिर से आपदा के लिए चेताया

18 मई 2018

accident
Dehradun

पूर्णागिरि यात्रियों पर चढ़ा डंपर, किसी के सिर तो किसे के धड़ के उड़े चिथड़े, बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

18 मई 2018

EPFO
Dehradun

पीएफ खाताधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आई सुविधा, फंड के लिए अब नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर

18 मई 2018

dumper crushed man
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में दर्दनाक हादसा, डंपर ने 12 तीर्थयात्रियों को कुचला, मौत

18 मई 2018

दो दिन तक चली रक्षा पेंशन अदालत में निपटाए 196 मामले
Mandi

दो दिन तक चली रक्षा पेंशन अदालत में निपटाए 196 मामले

18 मई 2018

60 से 100 रुपए हो खिलाडिय़ों की डाइट मनी
Mandi

60 से 100 रुपए हो खिलाडिय़ों की डाइट मनी

18 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.