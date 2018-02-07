अपना शहर चुनें

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:17 PM IST
औरंगाबाद। पांच फरवरी की रात दादरी क्षेत्र के एक गांव से एक बारात अगौता क्षेत्र के एक गांव में आई थी। शादी समारोह में दावत में आईं दो बच्चियों को एक युवक बहलाकर ले गया और पास ही स्थित खंडहर में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली थी।
मंगलवार को बच्चियों को शादी की फुटेज दिखाई गई थी, लेकिन आरोपी उसमें नहीं दिखा। बुधवार को अगौता पुलिस बारातियों से पूछताछ करने गांव पहुंची। देर रात तक तक जांच टीम गांव में ही थी और पूछताछ जारी थी। एसओ अगौता सुभाष सिंह का कहना था कि आरोपी को पकड़ने का पूरा प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

