शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Four injured in the Gas cylinder blast in Shahdara Delhi

दिल्ली: शाहदरा में फटा गैस सिलेंडर, चार घायल, दमकल की दो गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 10:02 AM IST
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट (फाईल फोटो)
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट (फाईल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के शाहदरा में रविवार को अचानक एक गैस सिलेंडर फटने से चार लोगों के घायल हो जाने की खबर है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर दमकल की दो गाड़ियां तत्काल मौके पर पहुंची और स्थिती को काबू में किया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में कैसी लग रही है टीम इंडिया, किस खिलाड़ी पर खिल रहा नया रंग?

30 जून 2019

विराट कोहली, ऑरेंज जर्सी में
विराट कोहली-एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी-विजय शंकर-मोहम्मद शमी
युजवेंद्र चहल
Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में कैसी लग रही है टीम इंडिया, किस खिलाड़ी पर खिल रहा नया रंग?

30 जून 2019

palmistry astrology know mole sign significance in human body
Palmistry

जानें शरीर पर बने तिल के शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

29 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 पर मचा है घमासान
India News

क्या है आर्टिकल 15, जिस पर बनी फिल्म ने रिलीज होते ही मचाया बवाल

29 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Bollywood

विदेश में भी प्रियंका नहीं भूलीं 'संस्कार', जेठ की शादी में गुलाबी साड़ी पहन लूट ली सारी लाइमलाइट

30 जून 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

विदेश में भी प्रियंका नहीं भूलीं 'संस्कार', जेठ की शादी में गुलाबी साड़ी पहन लूट ली सारी लाइमलाइट

30 जून 2019

Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में दुनिया के सामने आए कोहली, नई जर्सी को 10 में से दिए इतने नंबर

30 जून 2019

नई जर्सी के साथ विराट कोहली
ऑरेंज जर्सी के साथ विराट
ऑरेंज जर्सी के साथ विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया की नई जर्सी
Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में दुनिया के सामने आए कोहली, नई जर्सी को 10 में से दिए इतने नंबर

30 जून 2019

स्टर्लिंग बायोटेक
Corporate

पीएनबी से भी बड़ा घोटाला, संदेसरा बंधुओं ने 14,500 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी की

29 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
delhi police gas cylinder blast shahdara
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Blog

जी 20 सम्मेलन का संदेश: अमेरिका के पास अब 'ट्रंप' कार्ड नहीं रहा

29 जून 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसान नहीं है प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का उत्तर प्रदेश मिशन-2022

30 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर
India News

क्या एनआरसी और नागरिकता छिनने के डर से असम में बढ़ीं आत्महत्याएं?

30 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

100 साल में पांचवीं बार इतना सूखा है जून, अगले महीने अच्छे मानसून की संभावना

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Avi Gupta
World

भारतवंशी किशोर ने प्रश्नोत्तरी प्रतियोगिता में जीता 70 लाख रुपये का पुरस्कार

30 जून 2019

parliament
India News

कानों देखी: नए सांसदों ने बढ़ाई मुश्किल, बंगला खाली करने के नाम पर पुरानों की आनाकानी

30 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Opinion

आरक्षण की बैसाखी और न्यू इंडिया, एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत कैसे बनेगा देश

29 जून 2019

एस इंद्र कुमार, चेन्नई
India News

सूखे की मार झेल रहे चेन्नई इस 'इंद्र' के पास है पानी का भंडार

29 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन: जापान से खरीदी जाएंगी 24 ट्रेनें, इनमें से 6 भारत में होंगी असेंबल

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

विकास चौधरी हत्याकांडः जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित, रोजाना जांच रिपोर्ट करेगी कंपाइल

फरीदाबाद में कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता विकास चौधरी हत्याकांड में दोषियों की धरपकड़ के लिए हरियाणा पुलिस पूरी तरह से गंभीर है।

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

लू का दौर दो दिन और, उमस भरी गर्मी ने छुड़ाए लोगों के पसीने

30 जून 2019

एफआईआर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Noida

नोएडा पुलिस का नया प्लान 'डायल एफआईआर', अब नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे थाने के चक्कर

30 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

रैपिड ट्रेन का अलवर तक जाने का रास्ता साफ, जल्द शुरू होगा काम 

30 जून 2019

भाजपा झंडा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार से मुकाबले का संकल्प, भाजपा ने तैयार किया खाका

30 जून 2019

इसी गाड़ी में मिले शव
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कार में मिले दो शव, पुलिस बोली गाड़ी के अंदर ही मारी गई गोली

30 जून 2019

पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

विकास हत्याकांड: दुबई में बैठे गैंगस्टर कौशल ने कराई कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता की हत्या, एसआईटी करेगी आगे की जांच

29 जून 2019

alert
Delhi NCR

रातभर सड़कों पर दिखी पुलिस, 16 हजार वाहनों की जांच, तीन हजार लोगों से पूछताछ

30 जून 2019

दिल्ली महिला आयोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बंधुआ बनाकर रखी युवती को छुड़ाया, तीन महीने से घर में रखा था बंद

30 जून 2019

अक्षरधाम मुठभेड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अक्षरधाम में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, मुरादाबादी गिरोह का बदमाश दबोचा

29 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

उत्तर प्रदेश में एंटी-रोमियो स्क्वॉड का एक और कदम, दोषियों को जारी किए जाएंगे 'रेड कार्ड'

उत्तर प्रदेश में एंटी-रोमियो स्क्वॉड दोषियों को जारी करेगा 'रेड कार्ड'। अगर आरोपी फिर से महिला उत्पीड़न करता हुआ पाया जाता है तो उसे सीधे जेल भेज दिया जाएगा।

30 जून 2019

पी फलणीकर 1:20

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय की तस्वीर की सच्चाई बताई NSG IG प्रमोद फलणीकर ने, कहा, नहीं ताना था जूता

30 जून 2019

विश्व कप 1:07

World Cup 2019: मैदान के बाहर भिड़े पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के फैन्स, जमकर हुई मारपीट

30 जून 2019

विश्व कप 1:34

रोमांचक मैच में पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान को हराया, सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद बरकरार

29 जून 2019

मौसम 2:19

फ्रांस में रिकॉर्डतोड़ गर्मी, सरकार ने किया पानी के फव्वारे और स्वीमिंग पूल का इंतजाम

29 जून 2019

Related

राहुल गांधी-शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कांग्रेस की सभी ब्लॉक कमेटियां भंग, राहुल बोले- विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटें सभी

28 जून 2019

gtb hospital
Delhi NCR

घोर लापरवाहीः वेंटिलेटर नहीं मिलने से जीटीबी में नवजात की मौत

30 जून 2019

एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड पर बोले मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

सीएम योगी की इस पहल को मनोज तिवारी ने सराहा, कहा दिल्ली में भी हो इसकी शुरुआत

29 जून 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-रेवाड़ी रूट पर 2 जुलाई को ट्रेनें रहेंगी प्रभावित, जनसाधारण एक्सप्रेस बहाल

30 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: कार की साइड लगने पर दबंगों ने दिल्ली पुलिस के सिपाही को पीटा, मामला दर्ज

30 जून 2019

एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड पर बोले मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता मनोज तिवारी का सुझाव, दिल्ली में भी बने एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.