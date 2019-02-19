शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः नरेला में जूते की फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 08:20 AM IST
आग को बुझाने में जुटे फायर फाइटर्स
आग को बुझाने में जुटे फायर फाइटर्स - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
मंगलवार तड़के दिल्ली के नरेला इलाके में स्थित एक शू फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। हालांकि अभी तक इस आग में किसी जान-माल के नुकसान होने की खबर नहीं है। सूचना मिलते ही 12 फायर फाइटर्स आग को बुझाने के काम में लग गए हैं।
खबर अपडेट हो रही है...

 

fire broke out fire in shoe factory shoe factory fire narela industrial area fire in narela industrial area fire tenders नरेला में आग
accident car and auto
Delhi NCR

पोंटी चड्ढा के भतीजे की कार ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, विदेशी महिला की मौत

वेव ग्रुप के मालिक दिवंगत पोंटी चड्ढा के भतीजे ने सोमवार को चाणक्यपुरी में अपनी बेंटले कार से एक ऑटो को टक्कर मार दी। इससे ऑटो में बैठी तुर्कमेनिस्तान की महिला की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसकी एक महिला व पुरुष साथी और ऑटो चालक घायल हैं।

19 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

युवती को नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर दुष्कर्म, अश्लील वीडियो बनाया

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और कुकर्म, मासूम की बिल्डिंग में रहने वाला आरोपी

19 फरवरी 2019

Ramlal's niece marriage in Lucknow
Delhi NCR

भाजपा के संगठन महामंत्री रामलाल की भतीजी की शादी में जुटे दिग्गज

18 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

मुर्गा एक, दावेदार चार, जमकर चले चाकू

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा अटैक में शहीद जवान
Delhi NCR

जम्मू एवं कश्मीर से धारा 370, 35ए हटाने की मांग

19 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

#Pulwama हमले में शहीद जवानों के परिजनों को उनके अपने शहर में मिलेगा 2बीएचके घर

18 फरवरी 2019

होटल अर्पित पैलेस
Delhi NCR

क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम राकेश गोयल को लेकर पहुंची उनके घर, होटल से संबंधित कागजात जुटाए

19 फरवरी 2019

rain
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में फिर बरसे बदरा, पड़े ओले

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अपने ऊपर ज्वलनशील पदार्थ डालकर किन्नर करने जा रहा था खुदकुशी, ऐन मौके पर पहुंच गई पुलिस

19 फरवरी 2019

