शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   taurchore the girl while she is alone at home, beaten

घर में अकेली युवती से छेड़छाड़ करने पर धुनाई

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 10:30 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
घर में अकेली युवती से छेड़छाड़ करने पर धुनाई
विज्ञापन
फरीदाबाद। एनआईटी एक में बुधवार दिन में एक युवक एक घर में घुस गया और वहां मौजूद अकेली युवती से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। इस पर पहले युवती ने डंडे से उसकी पिटाई की। शोर सुनकर वहां पहुंचे आस पड़ोस के लोगों ने पहले उसके कपड़े फाड़े और फिर जमकर धुनाई की। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची थाना कोतवाली पुलिस युवक को अपने साथ ले गई। युवक की धुनाई का वीडियो बुधवार शाम को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
एनआईटी एक जी ब्लॉक में बुधवार दिन में एक युवक एक घर में घुस गया और वहां मौजूद अकेली युवती से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। अनजान युवक को घर में देख युवती ने शोर मचा दिया। इससे पहले कि आस पड़ोस के लोग पहुंचते, युवती ने घर में रखा डंडा उठा लिया और उसकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी। पड़ोसी युवती के घर पहुंचे और उन्हें घटना के बारे में पता चला तो वे उसे बाहर सड़क पर ले आए। लोगों ने पहले तो उसके कपड़े उतरवाए और फिर पीटना शुरू कर दिया। लोगों ने ताल घूसों से युवक की जमकर पिटाई की और फिर इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे दी। मौके पर पहुंची थाना कोतवाली पुलिस युवक को लेकर चली गई। कोतवाली थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

पहली गेंद पर छक्का खाने के बाद शमी ने यूं बरपाया कहर, पांच गेंद में नहीं बनाने दिए तीन रन

29 जनवरी 2020

मोहम्मद शमी
शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

पहली गेंद पर छक्का खाने के बाद शमी ने यूं बरपाया कहर, पांच गेंद में नहीं बनाने दिए तीन रन

29 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

NZ vs IND: सुपरओवर में आखिर 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा के मन में क्या चल रहा था?

29 जनवरी 2020

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: सुपरओवर में आखिर 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा के मन में क्या चल रहा था?

29 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी को प्रपोज करने पर भड़के आसिम के भाई, बोले- 'उसे अपनी भावनाओं पर...'

29 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
Asim, Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz
Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz
Umar, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी को प्रपोज करने पर भड़के आसिम के भाई, बोले- 'उसे अपनी भावनाओं पर...'

29 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

1993 में भाजपा ने दिखाए तीन सीएम, फिर 15 साल चमका कांग्रेस का सितारा, 2013 में आप का उदय

29 जनवरी 2020

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम भारत
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Highlights: सुपर ओवर में जीता भारत, न्यूजीलैंड में रचा इतिहास

29 जनवरी 2020

State Bank Of India alert to customers for KYC else bank account may be freezed
Banking Beema

सावधान: एक महीने के अंदर नहीं किया ये काम, तो बंद हो सकता है आपका बैंक खाता

29 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
crime
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रोहित-शमी
Cricket News

शमी ने बचाया मैच तो रोहित ने जिताई सीरीज, कुछ ऐसे टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड से छीनी जीत

29 जनवरी 2020

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: न्यूजीलैंड भले ही मैच हार गया, लेकिन दिल तो केन विलियमसन जीत गए

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: सुपरओवर में आखिर 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा के मन में क्या चल रहा था?

29 जनवरी 2020

न्यूजीलैंड बनाम भारत
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Highlights: सुपर ओवर में जीता भारत, न्यूजीलैंड में रचा इतिहास

29 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

NZ vs IND: सुपर ओवर में थम गई थी सांसें, यहां देखिए एक-एक बॉल का रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

पहली गेंद पर छक्का खाने के बाद शमी ने यूं बरपाया कहर, पांच गेंद में नहीं बनाने दिए तीन रन

29 जनवरी 2020

State Bank Of India alert to customers for KYC else bank account may be freezed
Banking Beema

सावधान: एक महीने के अंदर नहीं किया ये काम, तो बंद हो सकता है आपका बैंक खाता

29 जनवरी 2020

indian idol 11
Television

कुमार सानू ने निभाया आदित्य नारायण के बड़े भाई का फर्ज, शादी से पहले नेहा कक्कड़ को ओढ़ाई चुनरी

29 जनवरी 2020

प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में जन्मे प्रशांत किशोर पांडेय कैसे बने सियासत के 'पीके'

29 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी को प्रपोज करने पर भड़के आसिम के भाई, बोले- 'उसे अपनी भावनाओं पर...'

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

palwal minor sexually assaulted by two boys arrested
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग का अपहरण कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दोनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार

हरियाणा के नगीना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में नाबालिग लड़की (17) के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को सोमवार फिरोजपुर झिरका अदालत में पेश किया, जहां से उन्हें भोंडसी जेल भेज दिया गया।

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
national girl child program
Faridabad

बालिका दिवस मनाया गया

29 जनवरी 2020

education : video
Faridabad

वीडियो पाठ से छात्र करेंगे बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी

29 जनवरी 2020

ओल्ड फरीदाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर स्वच्छता अभियान के दौरान लोगों को जागरूक करती चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन की
Faridabad

रेलवे स्टेशन पर चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

29 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Faridabad

सूरजकुंड मेला: परिसर से गायब हुई छत्रपति शिवाजी की प्रतिमा

29 जनवरी 2020

child rape
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के दोषी को फांसी की सजा

28 जनवरी 2020

surajkund can be full of water again
Faridabad

सूरजकुंड के फिर से लबालब होने की उम्मीद जगी

28 जनवरी 2020

cbse: student learn english
Faridabad

अब छात्रों को अंग्रेजी बोलने में नहीं होगी झिझक

27 जनवरी 2020

health deptt cheked two students in doubt of korona virus
Faridabad

चीन से लौटे छात्रों का स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने जांचा स्वास्थ्य

28 जनवरी 2020

there is no any toilet in anaganvadi center
Faridabad

आंगनबाड़ी में नहीं है दरवाजे-शौचालय, नहीं आते बच्चे

28 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जानिए 1 फरवरी से WhatsApp, ATM कार्ड, गैस सिलिंडर समेत में हो रहे कौन से बड़े बदलाव

1 फरवरी से देश में WhatsApp, ATM कार्ड, गैस सिलिंडर,एलआईसी समेत कई जरूरी चीजों में अहम बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं। एक नजर डालिए इन्हीं अहम बदलावों पर जिनके बारे में जानकारी लेना आपके लिए है बेहद जरूरी।

29 जनवरी 2020

बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह 3:08

विजय चौक पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट समारोह का आयोजन, पहली बार गाया गया वंदे मातरम

29 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 9:39

'दिल ही तो है 3' की स्टारकॉस्ट से अमर उजाला की खास मुलाकात

29 जनवरी 2020

जेडीयू 3:25

प्रशांत किशोर की नीतीश से यूं बढ़ी दूरी, एंट्री से एग्जिट तक की पूरी कहानी

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:18

एक तानाशाह ने बनवाए इतने बंकर कि देश हो गया गरीब

29 जनवरी 2020

Related

crime : medical store
Faridabad

्रतिबंधित दवाओं की बिक्री करने पर मेडिकल स्टोर सील

27 जनवरी 2020

मृतक कशी की फाइल फोटो ।
Faridabad

ढाई साल की बच्ची कार चालक ने कुचला, मौत

27 जनवरी 2020

ngt
Faridabad

एनजीटी ने दिए आदेश, अधिकारियों के वेतन से हो हर्जाने की भरपाई

27 जनवरी 2020

crime: amit follow up story
Faridabad

अमित हत्याकांड : फोरेंसिक जांच में कार की सीट में मिला महिला के बाल

27 जनवरी 2020

फरीदबाद डबुआ पुलिस ने सिगरेट भरी पेटियों को अपने कब्जे में लिया ।
Faridabad

40 लाख से अधिक की अद्योमानक सिगरेट बरामद

27 जनवरी 2020

मृतक सुरेश की फाइल फोटो ।
Faridabad

अनियंत्रित डंपर ने कुचला, आइआरबी जवान की मौत

24 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited