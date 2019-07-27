शहर चुनें

स्कूल-कॉलेजों में दाखिले का अंतिम दौर

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:15 PM IST
स्कूल-कॉलेजों में दाखिले का अंतिम दौर
फरीदाबाद। स्कूल कॉलेजों में दाखिले का अंतिम दौरा जारी है। सोमवार को लगभग दाखिला प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाएगी। 134ए कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के स्कूल दाखिले सोमवार तक किये जाएंगे। उधर कॉलेजों में कुछ ही सीटें रिक्त बची हैं। इस पर सोमवार को दाखिले लिए जाएंगे।
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सतेंद्र कौर ने बताया कि स्कूलों में जून तक दाखिले पूरे कर लिए गए थे। लेकिन स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कक्षा 9 से 12 में 30 जुलाई तक सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों में दाखिले की तारीख बढ़ा दी गई थी। इसके बाद से कई स्कूलों में दाखिले किए जा रहे हैं।
उच्च शिक्षा नोडल अधिकारी डा. प्रीता कौशिक ने बताया कि कॉलेजों में दाखिला प्रक्रिया अपने अंतिम चरण में है। वेटिंग लिस्ट के आधार पर दाखिले किए जा रहे हैं। जिले में स्थित दस कॉलेजों में से सात में दाखिले की मारामारी है। इनमें सोमवार दाखिले का अंतिम दिन रहेगा। उधर उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश हैं, कि 15 अगस्त के बाद कोई दाखिले न किए जाएं। ऐसे में सभी कॉलेज रिक्तसीटों पर दाखिले करने में जुटे हैं।
