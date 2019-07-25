शहर चुनें

नवजात बच्चे को थमा महिला हुई फरार

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:09 PM IST
नवजात को थमा महिला हुई फरार
फरीदाबाद। खेड़ी पुल के पास एक महिला नवजात शिशु को वहां खड़े भाई-बहन को देकर फरार हो गई। महिला ने उनसे कहा कि वह थोड़ी देर में आ रही है। जब काफी देर तक भी वह लौटकर नहीं आई तो उन्होंने बच्चे को एनजीओ के हवाले कर दिया। एनजीओ संचालिका की शिकायत पर थाना ओल्ड फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर महिला की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।
इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉलोनी, सेक्टर-33 स्थित मिरेकल चैरिटेबल सोसायटी की संचालिका सिमरन लांबा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनके पास सेक्टर-19 निवासी भाई-बहन एक बच्चे को लेकर आए थे। उन्होंने सोसायटी संचालिका को बताया कि वे दोनों खेड़ी पुल के खड़े थे। इसी दौरान एक महिला बच्चे को कपड़े में लपेटकर लाई। उसने उन दोनों से कहा कि वह उनके बच्चे को थोड़ी देर संभाल ले। वह थोड़ी देर में उनसे बच्चे को वापस ले जाएगी। इसके बाद महिला थोड़ी दूर खड़े एक व्यक्ति के साथ चली गई। जब काफी देर तक महिला वापस नहीं आई तो उन दोनों ने बच्चे को एनजीओ के हवाले कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि बच्चा दो से तीन घंटे पहले ही पैदा हुआ है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर महिला की तलाश शुरू कर दी।

crime
