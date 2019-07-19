शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   human rights commision seeks responce from police

हरियाणा मानवाधिकार आयोग ने मांगा पुलिस से जवाब

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 09:18 PM IST
हरियाणा मानवाधिकार आयोग ने मांगा पुलिस से जवाब
फरीदाबाद। पुलिस हिरासत में युवक की मौत के मामले में हरियाणा मानव अधिकार आयोग ने पुलिस आयुक्त को नोटिस जारी कर चार हफ्त में जवाब मांगा है। मानवाधिकार आयोग में इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 16 अगस्त को करेगा।
14 तारीख साइबर सेल ने सेक्टर-22 निवासी संजय नामक युवक को धोखाधड़ी के एक मामले में पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया था। पुलिस हिरासत में संजय की मौत हो गई थी। संजय की पत्नी वर्षा ने आरोप लगाया था कि हिरासत में पूछताछ के दौरान थर्ड डिग्री का इस्तेमाल करने पर संजय की मौत हुई है। इससे पहले भी पुलिस बिना सर्च वारंट के उनके घर की तलाशी लेने पहुंची थी और घर में रखे 5 लाख रुपये ले गई थी। मानव अधिकार आयोग के सदस्य दीप भाटिया ने मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए पुलिस आयुक्त को चार सप्ताह में अपना जवाब देने को कहा है। आयोग इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 16 अगस्त को करेगा।

