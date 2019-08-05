शहर चुनें

for making bpl card couple wandering about five years

बीपीएल कार्ड बनवाने के लिए धक्के खा रहे दिव्यांग दंपति

Mon, 05 Aug 2019 07:42 PM IST
पांच साल से बीपीएल कार्ड बनवाने के लिए धक्के खा रहे दिव्यांग दंपती
फरीदाबाद। बीपीएल कार्ड बनवाने के लिए दिव्यांग दंपती धक्के खा रहे हैं। रोजाना उन्हें नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन के चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं। बावजूद इसके कार्ड नहीं बन रहा है। दोनों पांच साल से विभागों के चक्कर काट कर परेशान हो चुके हैं।
डबुआ कॉलोनी ए ब्लॉक निवासी राधा और श्याम दिव्यांग दंपती हैं। राधा ने बताया कि वह आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर है। दिव्यांग होने के कारण कोई नौकरी भी नहीं मिल रही है। पिछले पांच साल से बीपीएल रेखा का कार्ड बनवाने के लिए विभागों के चक्कर काट रहे है। जिस भी विभाग में जाते है, अधिकारी कोई न कोई दस्तावेज की कमी बता देते हैं। सोमवार को नगर निगम में आए तो यहां अधिकारियों ने उन्हें बताया कि अभी बीपीएल कार्ड नहीं बन रहे। इस कारण उन्हें जगह-जगह धक्के खाने पड़ रहे हैं। इस संबंध में नगर निगम सिटी प्रोजेक्ट अधिकारी द्वारिका प्रसाद ने कहा कि दंपति के विषय में जिला उपायुक्त से बातचीत की जा रही है। जल्द ही उनका बीपीएल कार्ड बनवा दिया जाएगा।










