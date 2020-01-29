शहर चुनें

वीडियो पाठ से छात्र करेंगे बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 07:06 PM IST
फरीदाबाद। बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम में सुधार के लिए राजकीय स्कूलों के शिक्षकों ने वीडियो पाठ तैयार किया है। इससे छात्रों को कठिन विषयों के अध्ययन में आसानी रहेगी। शिक्षकों ने इस वीडियो को आईआईएम अहमदाबाद की ओर से सांझा किए गए ढांचे की तर्ज पर तैयार किया है।
उपायुक्त यशपाल यादव ने बताया कि यह वीडियो पाठ छात्रों के लिए एक मुफ्त संसाधन हैं, जो सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में प्रोजेक्टर पर दिखाई जा रही है। इसको सरल भाषा में तैयार किया गया है, ताकि छात्र आसानी से समझ सकें। यह वीडियो यू ट्यूब चैनल शिक्षित हरियाणा पर भी उपलब्ध है।
education
