Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   acc team win the tournament by 8 wicket

एसीसी की टीम ने आठ विकेट से जीता टूर्नामेंट

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 10:36 PM IST
एसीसी की टीम ने आठ विकेट से जीती क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता
फरीदाबाद। रविंद्र फागना संडे कॉरपोरेट क्रिकेट लीग का फाइनल मैच शनिवार को पाली मैदान पर खेला गया। एसीसी एकादश की टीम ने रॉयल स्ट्राइकर को आठ विकेट से हराकर टूर्नामेंट जीत लिया। मुकाबले में बेहतरी प्रदर्शन करने पर विक्रम धारीवाल को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।
कोच धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि एसीसी एकादश की टीम ने टॉस जीत कर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का निणर्य लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए रॉयल स्ट्राइकर की टीम ने 20 ओवर में आठ विकेट के नुकसान पर 124 रन बनाए। बल्लेबाज प्रवीन डागर ने 33 रन, राहुल नासा ने 22 रन बनाए। एसीसी टीम के गेंदबाज आकाश, संजय भाटिया और पंकज कुमार ने दो-दो विकेट झटके। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए एसीसी एकादश की टीम ने
19 ओवर में दो विकेट खोकर 127 रन बना मुकाबला जीत लिया। बल्लेबाज विक्रम ने 63 रन और हरीश कुमार ने 37 रन बनाए। वहीं रॉयल स्ट्राइकर के गेंदबाज रवि तेवतिया और राहुल शर्मा ने एक-एक विकेट लिया। टूर्नामेंट में विक्रम धारीवाल को मैन ऑफ द मैच, आकाश को सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज और प्रवीन डागर को सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज चुना गया।
