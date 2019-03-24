शहर चुनें

पांच दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय लॉन टेनिस प्रतियोगिता

Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 05:38 PM IST
पांच दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय लॉन टेनिस प्रतियोगिता
फरीदाबाद। सेक्टर-12 स्थित राज्य खेल परिसर में पांच दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय लॉन टेनिस प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत रविवार को की गई है। इस प्रतियोगिता में देश के विभिन्न राज्यों से आए अनेक खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया। पहले दिन क्वालिफाइंग मुकाबला खेला गया। इसमें 50 खिलाड़ी भाग ले रहे हैं। सोमवार से प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत होगी।
कोच मयंक ने बताया कि पांच दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय लॉन टेनिस प्रतियोगिता की शुरुआत की गई है। अंडर 14 और अंडर 16 में खेले जाने वाले इस मुकाबले में फरीदाबाद सहित दिल्ली, गुरुग्राम, मुंबई, कोलकाता, बंगलूरू, उत्तराखंड, गुजरात सहित विभिन्न देशों से आए खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया। पहले दिन लॉन टेनिस कोर्ट में क्वालिफाइंग मुकाबले खेले गए। खिलाड़ियों का शानदार प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला। इस दौरान सभी खिलाड़ियों को बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। ब्यूरो

