Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   ड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत

ड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 07:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत
बल्लभगढ़। सुभाष नगर गांव मच्छगर निवासी राजेश शुक्रवार को किसी काम से अटाली गांव गया था। अटाली गांव के पास ही एसआर कंपनी के सामने एक अनियंत्रित गति ऑटो की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया था। एसएचओ छांयसा ने बताया कि मृतक राजेश के भाई सुभाष की शिकायत पर ऑटो चालक नवीन निवासी गांव अटाली के खिलाफ लापरवाही से वाहन चलाने और गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। ब्यूरो

