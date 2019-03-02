शहर चुनें

रिमझिम बारिश में दिन भर भीगता रहा शहर

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 08:42 PM IST
रिमझिम बारिश में दिन भर भीगता रहा शहर
फरीदाबाद। फाल्गुन के महीने को औद्योगिक नगरी में शनिवार दिन भर रुक रुक कर हुई बारिश ने सुहावना कर दिया। छुट्टी का दिन होने के कारण अधिकतर लोग घरों में मौसम का आनंद लेते रहे।
शनिवार रात से ही औद्योगिक नगरी में बादल घिरे हुए थे। तड़के पांच बजे रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई। करीब दस बजे रिमझिम थमी और आसमान में बादलों के बीच सूरज ने लुकाछिपी शुरू कर दी। दिन में कई बार बूंदा बूंदी हुई लेकिन इसका असर नजर नहीं आया। सूरज ढलने के बाद बारिश फिर शुरू हुई, देर रात तक कभी तेज बौछार तो कभी बूंदाबांदी होती रही। बादल छाए रहने के कारण तापमान भी खुशगवार बना रहा। खुशगवार मौसम और रिमझिम बारिश के बीच शनिवार की छुट्टी का आनंद लोगों ने घर में परिवार के साथ बिताते हुए लिया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 20.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जबकि फरीदाबाद में 12 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अर्ध सैनिक बल की वर्दी में नजर आएगा नगर निगम का तोड़फोड़ दस्ता

नगर निगम का तोड़फोड़ दस्ता अब दूर से ही पहचान में आएगा। दस्ते के सदस्य अब अर्धसैनिक बल की वर्दी पहने नजर आएंगे। दस्ते में बख्तरबंद प्रकार के वाहन भी शामिल किए जाएंगे जिस पर तोड़फोड़ दस्ता लिखा होगा।

2 मार्च 2019

Jail Love Story
Delhi NCR

जानलेवा हमले के दोषी पूर्व पार्षद सहित चार लोगों को 10-10 साल की कैद

2 मार्च 2019

सूदखोर से परेशान ट्रांसपोर्टर ने ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर जान दी
Faridabad

सूदखोर से परेशान ट्रांसपोर्टर ने ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर जान दी

2 मार्च 2019

अर्ध सैनिक बल की वर्दी में नजर आएगा नगर निगम का तोड़फोड़ दस्ता
Faridabad

अर्ध सैनिक बल की वर्दी में नजर आएगा नगर निगम का तोड़फोड़ दस्ता

2 मार्च 2019

सेक्टर 21डी में बनेगा 66केवीए का सबस्टेशन
Faridabad

सेक्टर 21डी में बनेगा 66केवीए का सबस्टेशन

2 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः जानिए खट्टर सरकार के अंतिम बजट की 14 बड़ी बातें, तस्वीर मेें देखें पूरा बजट

25 फरवरी 2019

कबाड़ी के गोदाम से बम-गोलियों का जखीरा बरामद
Faridabad

कबाड़ी के गोदाम से बम-गोलियों का जखीरा बरामद

1 मार्च 2019

उद्योगमंत्री के प्रयास से शहर को मिली हाईवे की सौगात
Faridabad

उद्योगमंत्री के प्रयास से शहर को मिली हाईवे की सौगात

1 मार्च 2019

पागल कटखने कुते को पीटा तो दर्ज हुआ मामला
Faridabad

पागल कटखने कुते को पीटा तो दर्ज हुआ मामला

1 मार्च 2019

संत सूरदास मेट्रो स्टेशन में पार्किंग बनने में समय
Faridabad

संत सूरदास मेट्रो स्टेशन में पार्किंग बनने में समय

1 मार्च 2019

