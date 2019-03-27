शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   गलियों में परचूने की दुकानों की तरह खुल रहे शराब ठेके

गलियों में परचूने की दुकानों की तरह खुल रहे शराब ठेके

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:02 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ठेका खुला तो नहीं देंगे वोट
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
फरीदाबाद। शहर में जगह-जगह शराब की दुकानें ऐसे बांटी जा रही हैं, जैसे परचून की दुुकान हों। स्कूल, कॉलेज, मंदिर के पास होने के साथ ही कॉलोनियों में भी शराब के ठेके का आवंटन किया जा रहा है। इससे माहौल खराब हो रहा है। यह बात संस्कार फाउंडेशन की संयोजक परिमता चौधरी ने कही। चेतावनी दी कि अगर ठेका खुला तो सेक्टरवासी वोट नहीं देंगे।
अरावली गोल्फ क्लब में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए परमिता ने कहा कि सेक्टर-48 की मार्केट में शराब का ठेका नहीं खोला जाए, क्योंकि ठेके के पास एक ट्यूशन सेंटर है। जिसमें करीब पांच सौ बच्चे पढ़ने आते हैं। इससे बच्चों पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूर्व में भी इस ठेके का विरोध किया गया था। तब प्रशासन ने आश्वासन दिया था कि अगली बार से यहां ठेका नहीं खोला जाएगा। अब यहां दोबारा से ठेका दिए जाने की तैयारी है। चेतावनी दी कि अगर इस साल भी सेक्टर की मार्केट में शराब का ठेका खोला गया, तो सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा और यहसं के लोग मतदान नहीं करेंगे। इस मौके पर रेनू चौधरी, दिव्या आर्य, सीमा भारद्वाज, पुष्पा सिंह, कोमल, प्रीति दुबे आदि मौजूद रहीं।

Recommended

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

भाजपा के ये दिग्गज नेता 75 पार, कुछ ने किया चुनाव लड़ने से इनकार, कुछ हुए दरकिनार

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

कौन है वो लड़का जिस पर आया आमिर खान की बेटी का दिल, तस्वीरें शेयर की तो मचा तहलका

27 मार्च 2019

mishal kriplani
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
Bollywood

कौन है वो लड़का जिस पर आया आमिर खान की बेटी का दिल, तस्वीरें शेयर की तो मचा तहलका

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood 50 Year plus Actor
dangal
Akshay Kumar
Shah rukh Khan
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
एंटी सैटेलाइट मिशिन
India News

भारत बना अंतरिक्ष की महाशक्ति, तीन मिनट में 300 किलोमीटर दूर 'दुश्मन' ध्वस्त

27 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: धोनी के इन पांच धुरंधरों ने मिलकर किया कोटला फतह, बने जीत के हीरो

27 मार्च 2019

चेन्नई
शेन वॉटसन
suresh raina
kedar jadhav
Cricket News

IPL 2019: धोनी के इन पांच धुरंधरों ने मिलकर किया कोटला फतह, बने जीत के हीरो

27 मार्च 2019

Last male northern white rhino sudan died in kenya
Rest of World

दुनिया के आखिरी उत्तरी सफेद नर गैंडे 'सुडान' की मौत, प्रजाति का अंत

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

law
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पूर्व मेट्रोपोलेटियन मजिस्ट्रेट ने ईमेल पर पत्नी को भेजा ‘डेथ ऑर्डर’

दिल्ली के पूर्व मेट्रोपोलेटियन मजिस्ट्रेट ने अपनी न्यायाधीश पत्नी का ‘डेथ आर्डर’ जारी कर दिया। 20 मार्च को आरोपी ने अपनी पत्नी को ई-मेल पर ‘डेथ ऑर्डर’ जारी करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी।

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कलराज मिश्र
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद : कलराज मिश्र बोले- मेरा प्रदेश होता तो स्टेज से उतरकर मार देता गोली

26 मार्च 2019

कलराज मिश्र
Delhi NCR

कलराज मिश्र के गोली मारने वाले बयान पर कांग्रेस विधायक ने की चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत

26 मार्च 2019

सेक्टर 9-10 रोड पर दुकानों की सील तोड़ी, एफआईआर दर्ज
Faridabad

सेक्टर 9-10 रोड पर दुकानों की सील तोड़ी, एफआईआर दर्ज

26 मार्च 2019

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 10 साल की सजा
Faridabad

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के दोषी को 10 साल की सजा

26 मार्च 2019

चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने पकड़े 24 लाख रुपये
Faridabad

चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने पकड़े 24 लाख रुपये

25 मार्च 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी तीसरी मंजिल से कूदा, गंभीर
Faridabad

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी तीसरी मंजिल से कूदा, गंभीर

25 मार्च 2019

परिचित ने छात्रा का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल किया
Faridabad

परिचित ने छात्रा का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल किया

24 मार्च 2019

रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला
Faridabad

भाजपा ने सुरजेवाला के खिलाफ पुलिस आयुक्त को दी शिकायत

25 मार्च 2019

demo
Faridabad

दबंगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट की, वर्दी फाड़ी

24 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अमर उजाला के कॉन्टेस्ट में पहुंचे अभिनेता विद्युत और हॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर चक रसल

अमर उजाला के कॉन्टेस्ट में विजयी प्रतिभागियों को सम्मानित करने अभिनेता विद्युत जामवाल और हॉलीवु़ड डायरेक्टर चक रसल नोएडा के IMS पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अपनी आनेवाली फिल्म जंगली को लेकर खास-बातचीत की।

26 मार्च 2019

गुरूग्राम 2:04

गुरूग्राम में गुंडागर्दी का वीडियो वायरल, घर में घुसकर परिवारवालों को पीटा

23 मार्च 2019

मेट्रो आत्महत्या 1:44

नोएडा में मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर 22 वर्षीय युवती ने की आत्महत्या

22 मार्च 2019

कुमार विश्वास 1:30

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस तरह मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

चंद्रशेखर 1:13

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

15 मार्च 2019

Related

सेव फरीदाबाद ग्रुप ने शुरू किया हमारे मुद्दे हमारा चुनाव अभियान
Faridabad

सेव फरीदाबाद ग्रुप ने शुरू किया हमारे मुद्दे हमारा चुनाव अभियान

25 मार्च 2019

गरीब बच्चों को कैसे मिले शिक्षा अधिकार...स्कूल संचालक नहीं दे रहे जानकारी
Faridabad

गरीब बच्चों को कैसे मिले शिक्षा अधिकार...स्कूल संचालक नहीं दे रहे जानकारी

26 मार्च 2019

demo pic
Faridabad

पांच हजार रुपये देने में आनाकानी की तो साथियों ने पीटा

24 मार्च 2019

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने मेडिकल स्टोर पर मारा छापा
Faridabad

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने मेडिकल स्टोर पर मारा छापा

26 मार्च 2019

134 के तहत निजी स्कूल वेबसाइट पर सांझा करेंगे रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी
Faridabad

134 के तहत निजी स्कूल वेबसाइट पर सांझा करेंगे रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी

24 मार्च 2019

अरावली में सौ एकड़ पहाड़ पर कब्जा करने का आरोप
Faridabad

अरावली में सौ एकड़ पहाड़ पर कब्जा करने का आरोप

22 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.