शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   होटल राजहंस के स्विमिंग पूल में डूबने से युवक की मौत

होटल राजहंस के स्विमिंग पूल में डूबने से युवक की मौत

Noida Bureau Updated Sun, 17 Jun 2018 11:48 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
होटल के स्वीमिंग पूल में डूबने से युवक की मौत
फरीदाबाद। सूरजकुंड स्थित पांच सितारा होटल राजहंस के स्वीमिंग पूल में नहाते समय 24 वर्षीय एक युवक डूब गया। होटल प्रबंधन ने गंभीर हालत में उसे दिल्ली स्थित बत्रा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। सूरजकुंड पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
मीठापुर, दिल्ली निवासी निवासी 24 वर्षीय राहुल रविवार शाम को अपने चार दोस्तों के साथ होटल राजहंस में स्वीमिंग करने आया था। स्वीमिंग करते हुए अचानक राहुल पूल में गहरे में चला गया और डूबने लगा। उसे डूबता देख उसके दोस्तों ने चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया। इस पर होटल प्रबंधन ने राहुल को स्वीमिंग पूल से निकाला और उपचार के लिए दिल्ली स्थित बत्रा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।
सूरजकुंड थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक विशाल कुमार ने बताया कि पूल की गहराई करीब 12 फुट थी, जहां नहाने के लिए राहुल चला गया था और उसमें डूब गया। पुलिस उसके दोस्तों से पूछताछ कर रही है। साथ ही होटल में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को भी चेक कर पता लगाया जाएगा कि आखिर हादसा कैसे हुआ। राहुल के शव का पोस्टमार्टम दिल्ली में ही होगा। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

exercise
Fitness

कोशिशों के बावजूद भी घट नहीं रहा वजन तो भूल से भी न करें ये गलतियां, वरना...

17 जून 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन और अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन से लेकर काजोल तक, इन 6 सेलिब्रिटीज ने Father's Day पर किए ऐसे भावुक मैसेज

17 जून 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के बाद रणबीर कपूर ने सोशल मीडिया पर की एंट्री, फॉलो करने जा रहे हैं तो ये बात जरूर जान लें

17 जून 2018

इब्राहिम
Bollywood

तैमूर के सौतेले भाई ने स्विमिंग पूल में कर दी ऐसी हरकत, यूजर्स ने लिखा- 'ईद पर ऐसा काम.. शर्म करो'

17 जून 2018

family lunch
Fitness

भूलकर भी खाना खाने के बीच में न करें पानी पीने की गलती, वरना ये 5 नुकसान होने तय

17 जून 2018

अंकिता लोखंडे और सुशांत सिंह
Television

सबसे महंगी टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने 2 साल बाद खोला ब्रेकअप का राज, 6 साल तक थीं लिव इन में

17 जून 2018

12 haunted railway stations in the world That Will Instantly Give You Cold Sweat
Metaphysical

ये हैं दुनिया के 12 भूतिया रेलवे स्टेशन, यहां से आती हैं अजीब आवाजें

17 जून 2018

yoga
Yoga and Health

शुगर के पेशेंट्स के लिए किसी वरदान से कम नहीं ये योगासन, ऐसे करें

17 जून 2018

Father's Day 2018: why is fathers day celebrated on 17th June
Lifestyle

फादर्स डे 2018: जानें कैसे हुई इस खास दिन की शुरुआत

17 जून 2018

Fathers day 2018 latest wallpapers in english and hindi
Lifestyle

Father's Day 2018: आप भी अपने पापा से प्यार करते हैं तो इस खास अंदाज में करें विश

17 जून 2018

Most Read

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

कांग्रेस का चुनावी ऑफर, महागठबंधन में साथ आने के लिए भाजपा से किनारा करें नीतीश

बिहार में कांग्रेस के प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल ने रामविलास पासवान और उपेंद्र कुशवाहा का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश में यह आम धारण बनी हुई है कि मोदी सरकार पिछड़े और अति पिछड़े वर्गों के खिलाफ है।

17 जून 2018

समाज के उत्थान पर बल दिया
Baghpat

समाज के उत्थान पर बल दिया

18 जून 2018

ई रिक्शा और बाइक की टक्कर में तीन घायल
Baghpat

ई रिक्शा और बाइक की टक्कर में तीन घायल

18 जून 2018

योग
Chandauli

योग क्रिया से मिलती है निरोगी काया

18 जून 2018

मनीष सक्सेना
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः IAS एसोसिएशन ने केजरीवाल के हड़ताल के आरोपों से इंकार किया, कहा- हम काम पर हैं

17 जून 2018

भाजपा विधायक सुंरेंद्र सिंह और कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

यूपीः भाजपा विधायक ने योगी सरकार के मंत्री की कुत्ते से की तुलना

17 जून 2018

इसी टैक्सी पर गिरी टहनी
Nainital

टैक्सी चालक पर पेड़ की टहनी गिरने से चालक की मौत

18 जून 2018

सुरेंद्र सिंह
Varanasi

भाजपा विधायक बोले- आजम खान के खून में पाकिस्तान और आतंकवादियों के संस्कार

17 जून 2018

भाजपा भी नाचती है डंडे के आगे, किसी वर्ग का उत्थान नहीं कर सकती: राजकुमार सैनी
Sonipat

भाजपा भी नाचती है डंडे के आगे, किसी वर्ग का उत्थान नहीं कर सकती: राजकुमार सैनी

18 जून 2018

यूपी पुलिस परीक्षा : दूसरे जिलों से अभ्यार्थियों का आना शुरू
Baghpat

यूपी पुलिस परीक्षा : दूसरे जिलों से अभ्यार्थियों का आना शुरू

18 जून 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर के रोड़ शो में हुआ ये बड़ा ‘अपमान’

फरीदाबाद में देश के राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के अपमान का मामला सामने आया है। तिरंगे का अपमान मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर के रोड शो में हुआ है। हैरानीजनक तथ्य यह है कि जिस खुली जीप में सीएम रोड शो कर रहे थे, उसी जीप में तिरंगा उल्टा लगा हुआ था।

29 अप्रैल 2018

FARIDABAD LOOT 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

gurugram 3:50

गुरुग्राम में धारा 144 लागू, ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

फरीदाबाद 3:08

हरियाणा के उद्योग मंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष के लिए इस तरह जुटाए 2.5 करोड़

15 जनवरी 2018

फरीदाबाद अस्पताल 3:53

अस्पताल ने बिल दिया 18 लाख का, इलाज में मिली मौत

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

public jam highway in mussoorie
Nainital

जाम ऐसा जो पहले कभी नही देखा

18 जून 2018

मृतक अतुल शर्मा के परिजन
Nainital

अतुल का थ्ाा रामनगर में मिला श्ाव

18 जून 2018

हाइकोर्ट के नियमों को ठेंगा दिखाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे जनप्रतिनिधि
Nainital

हाइकोर्ट के नियमों को ठेंगा दिखाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे जनप्रतिनिधि

18 जून 2018

Fire
Nainital

शॉट सर्किट से दुकान में लगी आग

18 जून 2018

नैनीताल रोड पर ट्रैफिक जाम
Nainital

नैनीताल रोड पर चार किलोमीटर लगा जाम

18 जून 2018

demo pic
Nainital

प्रेमी के गम में किशोरी ने जहर खाकर जान दी

18 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.