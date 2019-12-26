दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, नकली नोट के बड़े गिरोह का भांडाफोड़

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a network of Fake Indian Currency Note by arresting 5 persons. The total recovery stands at Rs 54,89,050 and fake USD 1,675,00 equivalent to Indian currency Rs 1,17,25,000. Two pistols of .32 bore, along with 4 live cartridges also recovered.— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देशभर में चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए यूपी के गाजियाबाद में एक बार प्रशासन ने गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से इंटरनेट बंद करने का फैसला लिया है।
26 दिसंबर 2019