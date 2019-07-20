शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस के कर्मचारियों के लिए ड्रेस कोड जारी, जींस टी-शर्ट में दिखे तो होगी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 10:59 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस के अफसरों के लिए जारी ड्रेस कोड
दिल्ली पुलिस के अफसरों के लिए जारी ड्रेस कोड - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के अतिरिक्त डीसीपी(मध्य दिल्ली) अनंत मित्तल ने आज पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए नया ड्रेस कोड जारी किया है, जिसमें महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। एक नोटिस जारी करते हुए डीसीपी अनंत मित्तल ने इसमें कहा है कि सभी अफसर जब सादी वर्दी में काम पर हों तो वह फॉर्मल कपड़े ही पहनें।
नोटिस में यह भी कहा गया है कि सादी वर्दी में रहते हुए जींस, टी-शर्ट, खेल के जूते, टॉप और लो-वेस्ट ट्राउजर पहनते हुए कोई पाया गया तो बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। अनंत मित्तल ने कहा है कि पुरुष कर्मी पैंट और कमीज पहन सकते हैं। जबकि महिलाएं साड़ी, सलवार सूट, पैंट/कमीज आदि पहन सकती हैं।

नोटिस में निर्देश है कि पुलिसकर्मियों के कपड़ों पर एक अफसर नजर रखेगा और अगर कोई इस निर्देश का उल्लंघन करते पकड़ा गया तो इसे पूरी गंभीरता सेलिया जाएगा।


 

delhi police dcp anant mittal
