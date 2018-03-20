शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi metro pink line suffers technical glitch at south campus station, resumed service later

शुरू होने के 6 दिन बाद ही दिल्ली मेट्रो की पिंक लाइन में आई तकनीकी गड़बड़ी, सेवा प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 10:30 AM IST
pink line metro
pink line metro - फोटो : जी पॉल
14 मार्च से शुरू हुई दिल्ली मेट्रो की पिंक लाइन में आज सुबह-सुबह तकनीकी खामी आ गई। जिससे कुछ देर तक इस लाइन की सेवाएं प्रभावित रहीं।
बताया जा रहा है कि जब मेट्रो पिंक लाइन पर पड़ने वाले साउथ कैंपस स्टेशन के पास पहुंची उस दौरान ट्रेन में कुछ तकनीकी खामी आ गई. जिससे ट्रेन कुछ देर वहीं रुकी रही। हालांकि बाद में खामी को ठीक कर लिया गया और अब सेवाएं सुचारु रूप से चल रही है।

अब तक यह मालूम नहीं चल सका है कि मेट्रो में क्या गड़बड़ी आई थी लेकिन सुबह का वक्त होने की वजह से लोगों को अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचने में थोड़ी परेशानी जरूर आई। 

 
delhi metro dmrc pink line metro south campus metro station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Aamir Khan replaced Ranveer Singh as Brand ambassador VIVO India
Bollywood

अब रणवीर सिंह नहीं 53 साल का ये सुपरस्टार होगा स्मार्टफोन कंपनी VIVO का नया ब्रैंड एम्बसेडर

20 मार्च 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

डेब्यू से पहले ही इस स्टार किड ने साइन कर ली दूसरी फिल्म, अब करण जौहर का मिला साथ

20 मार्च 2018

sun
Science Wonders

सूर्य से निकलने वाली शक्ति से होगा विनाश या निर्माण, पता लगाने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों ने किया ये काम

20 मार्च 2018

आयुष शर्मा
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही स्टार बने सलमान खान के जीजा, वीडियो देख यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे

20 मार्च 2018

alia bhatt
Bollywood

फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान आलिया के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, फैंस जानकर हो जाएंगे परेशान

20 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

लंदन में हो रहा है इरफान खान का इलाज, तकलीफ के बीच लिखा ऐसा पोस्ट, पढ़कर दिल को मिलेगा सुकून

20 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

41 करोड़ कमाने के बाद चौथे दिन अजय देवगन को लगा झटका, 'रेड' माकर नहीं निकाल पाए पैसा

20 मार्च 2018

गायत्री जोशी
Bollywood

एक फिल्म के बाद गायत्री जोशी ने बिजनेस टाइकून से की थी शादी, अब हैं अरबों के साम्राज्य की मालकिन

20 मार्च 2018

पूजा डडवाल
Bollywood

कसीनो में मैनेजर का काम कर रही थी सलमान खान की ये हीरोइन, बीमारी ने बना दिया कंगाल

20 मार्च 2018

अलका याग्निक
Bollywood

B'day Spl: 25 सालों से पति से अलग रहीं अलका याग्निक, इस वजह से बेटी की तस्वीरें हुई थी वायरल

20 मार्च 2018

Most Read

kk paul
Dehradun

गैरसैंण LIVE : बजट सत्र की हंगामेदार शुरुआत, हंगामे के बीच राज्यपाल ने बजट अभिभाषण पढ़ा

राज्य गठन के 17 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार गैरसैंण (भराड़ीसैंण) विधानसभा में राज्यपाल के बजट अभिभाषण के साथ बजट सत्र का ऐतिहासिक आगाज हो गया।

20 मार्च 2018

naxals violence in chhatisgarh, 10 naxals surrender
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सली हिंसा, 10 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

20 मार्च 2018

fodder scam dumka case verdict expected to be pronounced at 2 pm in ranchi court
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला के चौथे केस में लालू यादव दोषी करार, पूर्व CM जगन्नाथ मिश्रा बरी

19 मार्च 2018

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

रामविलास के बयान के पक्ष में उतरे नीतीश, कहा-बर्दाश्त नहीं कम्युनल पॉलिटिक्स

20 मार्च 2018

a sweeper done operation in bihar with the help of torchlight
Bihar

बिहार में सफाईकर्मी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में किया ऑपरेशन, वीडियो वायरल

19 मार्च 2018

आबकारी विभाग की दुकानें हुई नीलाम
Bareilly

आबकारी विभाग की दुकानें हुई नीलाम

20 मार्च 2018

manish sisodia took arvind kejriwal side in apology to nitin gadkari and kapil sibbal
Delhi NCR

मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया क्यों हुआ CM केजरीवाल का माफी मोड ऑन..

19 मार्च 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

जश्न मना रही योगी सरकार को बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती की सलाह

19 मार्च 2018

आवंटित दुकानों की सूची देखते लोग।
Lucknow

ई-लॉटरी से 20,860 शराब की दुकानें आवंटित, अगला चरण 26 मार्च से

20 मार्च 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे
Bihar

अश्विनी चौबे के बेटे की रैली ने भागलपुर में भड़काया दंगा, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- बेटे पर गर्व है

19 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: जानिए, लोगों को कैसी लगी अजय देवगन की ‘रेड’

अजय देवगन, इलियाना डिक्रूज और सौरभ शुक्ला स्टारर फिल्म 'रेड' रिलीज हो चुकी है, जो दर्शकों को बेहद पसंद आ रही है। राजकुमार गुप्ता के निर्देशन में बनी ये फिल्म 1980 में उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए एक हाई-प्रोफाइल इनकम टैक्स केस पर आधारित है।

16 मार्च 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY 1:13

तो इस वजह से सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज पर घूंघट ओढ़कर लगाए ठुमके

14 मार्च 2018

टॉवर 1:59

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

10 मार्च 2018

VIRAL VIDEO 1:44

अपनी शादी में नाचते-नाचते दूल्हे की स्टेज पर मौत!

9 मार्च 2018

SSC Scam 3:40

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

5 मार्च 2018

Recommended

metro
Delhi NCR

देश के 50 शहरों में दौड़ेगी मेट्रो, केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्री का एलान

6 मार्च 2018

metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार से सहयोग नहीं मिलने पर केंद्र अपने हाथ में ले सकती है दिल्ली मेट्रो

5 मार्च 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

होली के दिन करना है मेट्रो का सफर तो जरूर लें ये जानकारी, इतनी देर के लिए सेवाएं रहेंगी निरस्त

28 फरवरी 2018

Write 'Your Own Experience with Metro' Delhi Metro and get reward
Delhi NCR

‘शेयर योर एक्सपीरियंस विद मेट्रो’- सफर के अनुभव लिखकर पाएं ईनाम 

27 फरवरी 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए दिल्ली के मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर मार्शल हुए तैनात

15 फरवरी 2018

delhi metro
India News

दिल्ली के जनकपुरी ईस्ट मेंट्रो स्टेशन पर 50 वर्षीय शख्स ने की सुसाइड की कोशिश

11 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.