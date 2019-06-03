शहर चुनें

Delhi govt hosted iftar party bjp leader Vijendra Gupta present.

दिल्ली सरकार ने दी इफ्तार की दावत, बीजेपी नेता विजेंदर गुप्ता ने किया केजरीवाल का मुंह मीठा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 08:51 PM IST
इफ्तार...
इफ्तार... - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली सरकार ने रमजान के मौके पर इफ्तार की दावत दी। दावत में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल तो मौजूद थे ही बीजेपी नेता विजेंदर गुप्ता भी पार्टी में शामिल हुए। 
इस मौके पर विजेंदर गुप्ता ने कहा कि इस दावत का राजनीति से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। यह ऐसा अवसर है जब लोगों को प्रेम और सौहार्द के भाव के साथ शुभकामनाएं दी जाती हैं। गुप्ता ने कहा कि इसका राजनीतिकरण नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। 

iftar party delhi government arvind kejriwal vijender gupta
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

