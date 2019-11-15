दिल्ली में वकीलों की हड़ताल खत्म, कल से लौटेंगे काम पर

Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee has decided to call off their strike which had officially begun from November 3. Lawyers to resume work from tomorrow. The lawyers were on a strike following the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Nov 2. pic.twitter.com/exHnLH1cSf— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019
पूर्वी दिल्ली से भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने आम आदमी पार्टी के आरोपों का जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मुझे गाली देने से दिल्ली का प्रदूषण कम होता है तो "आप" जी भरकर गाली दीजिए।
