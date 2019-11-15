शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi District Bar Coordination Committee has decided to call off their strike

दिल्ली में वकीलों की हड़ताल खत्म, कल से लौटेंगे काम पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 06:41 PM IST
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील
तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार कोऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी ने शुक्रवार को अपनी हड़ताल को बंद करने का फैसला किया है। इसके साथ ही वकीलों ने कल से काम लौटने की बात कही है। 
विज्ञापन




बता दें कि वकील दो नवंबर को तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच झड़प के बाद हड़ताल पर थे।
शुरू हो चुका है सफलता क्लास का फ्री फाउंडेशन कोर्स, शेष हैं कुछ ही सीटें, पहुंचे अपने नज़दीकी सेंटर पर और करें एनरोल
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' बनी 2019 की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, टॉप 5 में हैं ये चार

15 नवंबर 2019

War
Super 30
kabir singh
Bollywood
Bollywood

ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' बनी 2019 की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, टॉप 5 में हैं ये चार

15 नवंबर 2019

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

भारत में प्रिंस चार्ल्स: जानें दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के अजीब नियम

15 नवंबर 2019

Television

इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को शादी के बाद झेलनी पड़ी मुश्किलें, श्वेता तिवारी का दूसरा रिश्ता भी टूटा

15 नवंबर 2019

टीवी अभिनेत्रियां
Rashami Desai,Nandish Sandhu
श्वेता तिवारी
karan and jennifer
Television

इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को शादी के बाद झेलनी पड़ी मुश्किलें, श्वेता तिवारी का दूसरा रिश्ता भी टूटा

15 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
जमाीन पर पड़े पांच-पांच सौ के नोटों के टुकड़े
Agra

किसान ने चोरों के डर से छिपाकर रखे 41 हजार रुपये, टुकड़े-टुकड़े होकर हवा में उड़ गए

15 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: चंद्रकांत पाटिल बोले, भाजपा के बिना राज्य में सरकार नहीं बन सकती 

15 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

मांसाहार से परहेज कर इस पहलवान ने गाड़े झंडे, अब दिखेंगे फिल्म मरजावां में

15 नवंबर 2019

Varinder Singh Ghuman
Varinder Singh Ghuman
Varinder Singh Ghuman
Varinder Singh Ghuman
Bollywood

मांसाहार से परहेज कर इस पहलवान ने गाड़े झंडे, अब दिखेंगे फिल्म मरजावां में

15 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
delhi police vs lawyers tis hazari court lawyers strike
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जमाीन पर पड़े पांच-पांच सौ के नोटों के टुकड़े
Agra

किसान ने चोरों के डर से छिपाकर रखे 41 हजार रुपये, टुकड़े-टुकड़े होकर हवा में उड़ गए

15 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, मयंक अग्रवाल के दोहरे शतक से भारत का स्कोर 493/6

15 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: चंद्रकांत पाटिल बोले, भाजपा के बिना राज्य में सरकार नहीं बन सकती 

15 नवंबर 2019

Indian Army
India News

भारतीय सेना के लिए पिठ्ठू बैग बनाएगी यह बड़ी कंपनी, रक्षा मंत्रालय के साथ हुआ करार

15 नवंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर रणवीर के साथ स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंचीं दीपिका, सिर पर पल्लू डाले आईं नजर

15 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Vodafone Idea Bharti Airtel can be closed users to be affected due to this
Corporate

बंद हो सकती हैं तीन बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां, 70 करोड़ से अधिक ग्राहकों पर पड़ेगा असर

15 नवंबर 2019

Israeli Air Force
World

एक्शन में इस्राइली वायुसेना, रॉकेट के जवाब में गाजा में बरसाए सैकड़ों बम

15 नवंबर 2019

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण-गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स की जुबां पर चढ़ा इंदौरी पोहे-जलेबी का स्वाद, बोले- दिन की शानदार शुरुआत

15 नवंबर 2019

geeta mali
Bollywood

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की मशहूर सिंगर गीता की हादसे में मौत, अमेरिका में शो के बाद लौट रही थी घर

15 नवंबर 2019

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार
Education

भारत में प्रिंस चार्ल्स: जानें दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित शाही परिवार के अजीब नियम

15 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

gautam gambhir
Delhi NCR

'आप' पर गौतम गंभीर का पलटवार, बोले- मुझे गाली देने से प्रदूषण कम होता है तो जी भरकर दीजिए

पूर्वी दिल्ली से भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने आम आदमी पार्टी के आरोपों का जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मुझे गाली देने से दिल्ली का प्रदूषण कम होता है तो "आप" जी भरकर गाली दीजिए। 

15 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गौतम गंभीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण पर बुलाई गई बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे गंभीर, आप ने कहा- इंदौर में जलेबी खा रहे हैं

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की कच्ची कॉलोनियों में बनेंगी ऊंची इमारतें, प्लाट की जगह मिलेंगे आलीशान फ्लैट  

15 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के हाथों सम्मानित विद्यार्थी
Delhi NCR

बाल दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति के हाथों कई विद्यार्थी सम्मानित, सर्वश्रेष्ठ आठ आविष्कारों को किया गया चयनित

15 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवाल: हाईकोर्ट का आदेश, जांच पूरी होने तक दो पुलिस अधिकारियों पर नहीं होगी कोई कार्रवाई

15 नवंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बढ़ेगा ऑड-ईवन या नहीं, अब सोमवार को फैसला

15 नवंबर 2019

delhi bjp demand to resolve high power committee from delhi lg
Delhi NCR

हाई पावर कमेटी को समाप्त करने की उपराज्यपाल से मांग की

15 नवंबर 2019

CM ML Khattar with dushyant chautala
India News

हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में दिखी सियासी मजबूरी, खट्टर की सोशल इंजीनियरिंग में जाटों का दबदबा

14 नवंबर 2019

सम-विषम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में सम-विषम का आज अंतिम दिन, योजना के विस्तार पर अभी तक कोई फैसला नहीं

15 नवंबर 2019

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज
Delhi NCR

आज से फिर खुल जाएगा सिग्नेचर ब्रिज, पर्यटन विभाग ने दिया आदेश 

15 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इमरान के मंत्री फवाद चौधरी हुए ट्रोल, कश्मीर को सेटेलाइट से इंटरनेट देने की कही बात

पाकिस्तान सरकार के मंत्री फवाद चौधरी ने एक बार फिर से बेवकूफी भरा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वो पाकिस्तान की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी से बात करेंगे ताकि सेटेलाइट से भारत के कश्मीर को इंटरनेट दिया जा सके।

15 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन 3:12

ट्रेन में चाय नाश्ता करना पड़ेगा महंगा, बढ़ने वाली हैं दरें

15 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली 1:32

दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश, जल्द लग सकते हैं एयर प्यूरिफाइंग टावर

15 नवंबर 2019

मरजावां 2:12

मरजावां पब्लिक रिव्यू: रिलीज हुई फिल्म मरजावां, पहले दिन दर्शकों ने नहीं दिया भरपूर प्यार

15 नवंबर 2019

मोबाइल पोर्टेबिलिटी 2:06

वोडाफोन-आइडिया, भारती एयरटेल ग्राहक ऐसे PORT कराएं अपना मोबाइल नंबर

15 नवंबर 2019

Related

जेएनयू कैंपस में स्थित स्वामी विवेकानंद की प्रतिमा को कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने किया क्षतिग्रस्त
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू में शरारती तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त की स्वामी विवेकानंद की प्रतिमा

14 नवंबर 2019

बेकाबू होते हालात...
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण फिर आपात स्थिति की ओर, पेट्रोल की जगह अब हाइड्रोजन वाहनों पर विचार

14 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

सैटेलाइट इमेज से 60 किमी पहले से ही चक्रवात का पूर्वानुमान 

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एसडीएमसी आयुक्त ने पेश किया प्रस्तावित बजट, माध्यम वर्ग पर पड़ सकती है मार 

15 नवंबर 2019

राजेश पायलट की मूर्ति से टकराया ट्रक
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः राजेश पायलट की मूर्ति से टकराया बेकाबू ट्रक, आक्रोषित लोगों ने किया हंगामा

15 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

आज तय होगा मेट्रो फेज-3 का स्वरूप, लखनऊ में है बैठक

15 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited