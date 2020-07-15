दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 1647 नए मामले आए सामने, 41 लोगों की मौत

1647 new #COVID19 positive cases and 41 deaths have been reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases rise to 116993 including 17807 active cases, 95699 Recovered/Discharged/Migrated cases and 3487 deaths: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/XoGJzClU3K— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.