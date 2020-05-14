दिल्लीः रोहिणी जेल का एक कैदी हुआ कोरोना संक्रमित, 5 कर्मियों समेत कुल 25 लोग क्वारंटीन

Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by govt. Sunil, a passenger says,"I'm happy that services resumed.Had no issue during journey" pic.twitter.com/IinZ1ucv2G— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020
Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station this morning. Passengers were screened after they deboarded the train. Shahrukh, a passenger, says "All arrangements were very good. The mgmt saw to it that all passengers stay safe." pic.twitter.com/L2jueZCWT0— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020
दिल्ली: देश में लॉकडाउन के बीच पुलिसकर्मी दिल्ली-उत्तर प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर वाहनों की जांच कर रहे हैं। देश में तीसरे चरण का लॉकडाउन 17 मई तक रहेगा। #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/jD3HgKKaWv— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 14, 2020
