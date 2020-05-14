दिल्लीः रोहिणी जेल का एक कैदी हुआ कोरोना संक्रमित, 5 कर्मियों समेत कुल 25 लोग क्वारंटीन

सार दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण को खत्म होने में सिर्फ तीन दिन बचे हैं, हालांकि संक्रमितों की संख्या पर अब भी नियंत्रण नहीं लग पाया है। आए दिन दिल्ली-एनसीआर में संक्रमितों की संख्या और मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है। हालांकि ट्रेन सेवा बहाल करने की सरकार की पहल से उन लाखों लोगों को राहत मिली है जो 50 से ज्यादा दिनों से अपने घरों से दूर हैं और अब धीरे-धीरे अपनों के पास पहुंच रहे हैं। आज भी कई स्पेशल ट्रेनें दिल्ली पहुंची हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by govt. Sunil, a passenger says,"I'm happy that services resumed.Had no issue during journey" pic.twitter.com/IinZ1ucv2G

Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station this morning. Passengers were screened after they deboarded the train. Shahrukh, a passenger, says "All arrangements were very good. The mgmt saw to it that all passengers stay safe." pic.twitter.com/L2jueZCWT0