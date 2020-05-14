शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   coronavirus lockdown three live updates of 14 may in delhi ghaziabad noida greater noida gurugram faridabad bulandshahr new cases deaths

दिल्लीः रोहिणी जेल का एक कैदी हुआ कोरोना संक्रमित, 5 कर्मियों समेत कुल 25 लोग क्वारंटीन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 11:11 AM IST
विज्ञापन
गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी बंद
गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी बंद - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें

सार

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण को खत्म होने में सिर्फ तीन दिन बचे हैं, हालांकि संक्रमितों की संख्या पर अब भी नियंत्रण नहीं लग पाया है। आए दिन दिल्ली-एनसीआर में संक्रमितों की संख्या और मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है। हालांकि ट्रेन सेवा बहाल करने की सरकार की पहल से उन लाखों लोगों को राहत मिली है जो 50 से ज्यादा दिनों से अपने घरों से दूर हैं और अब धीरे-धीरे अपनों के पास पहुंच रहे हैं। आज भी कई स्पेशल ट्रेनें दिल्ली पहुंची हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

विस्तार

रोहिणी जेल का एक कैदी कोरोना संक्रमित, 5 जेल कर्मियों समेत कुल 25 क्वारंटीन
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली के रोहिणी जेल के एक कैदी में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके बाद 5 जेल कर्मियों और 20 अन्य कैदियों को क्वारंटीन कर दिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोरोना संक्रमित कैदी दिल्ली के दीन दयाल उपाध्याय अस्पताल में आंत की किसी समस्या के चलते भर्ती था जहां उसका ऑपरेशन 10 मई को हुआ था। इस दौरान उसका कोरोना टेस्ट भी करवाया गया था, जिसकी रिपोर्ट कल आई है। इस रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद ही उसके संपर्क में आने वाले 20 अन्य कैदियों और 5 जेल कर्मियों समेत कुल 25 लोगों को क्वारंटीन कर दिया गया है।
पटना से दूसरे दिन दिल्ली पहुंची स्पेशल यात्री ट्रेन
पटना (बिहार) में राजेंद्र नगर टर्मिनल रेलवे स्टेशन से यात्रियों को लेकर एक स्पेशल ट्रेन आज नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची। सरकार की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक रेलवे स्टेशन पर सभी यात्रियों की स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही है। उसके बाद ही उन्हें घर भेजा जा रहा है। एक यात्री ने बताया कि हमें सफर के दौरान कोई तकलीफ नहीं हुई है।

गाजीपुर फल-सब्जी मंडी दो दिन के लिए बंद
दिल्ली स्थित गाजीपुर फल-सब्जी मंडी को दो दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। ऐसा करने के पीछे वजह है मंडी का सैनिटाइजेशन करना। यहां दो दिन तक सैनिटाइजेशन का कार्य चलेगा। गाजीपुर फल-सब्जी के अध्यक्ष एसपी गुप्ता का कहना है कि मंडी के सचिव और उप सचिव की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया है।

आज फिर अहमदाबाद से दिल्ली पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन
आज दूसरे दिन भी विशेष यात्री ट्रेन लोगों को अहमदाबाद से लेकर दिल्ली पहुंची। जहां उनकी ट्रेन से उतरने के बाद स्क्रीनिंग की गई। शाहरुख नाम के एक यात्री ने बताया कि, ट्रेन में सभी इंतजाम बढ़िया थे। प्रबंधन यह देख रहा था कि सभी यात्री सुरक्षित रहें और घरों तक पहुंचे।

दिल्ली-यूपी बॉर्डर पर हो रही चेकिंग
देश में लॉकडाउन के बीच पुलिसकर्मी दिल्ली-उत्तर प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर वाहनों की लगातार जांच कर रहे हैं। देश में तीसरे चरण का लॉकडाउन 17 मई तक रहेगा।
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus in delhi coronavirus in noida coronavirus in ghaziabad coronavirus in greater noida coronavirus in gurugram coronavirus in faridabad coronavirus in bulandshahr coronavirus coronavirus india lockdown in india covid-19 news covid19india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ट्रक और बस की टक्कर में कई प्रवासी मजदूर घायल हो गए हैं
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश, यूपी और बिहार में हादसा: 16 प्रवासी मजदूरों की मौत, 66 घायल

14 मई 2020

Lockdown 4.0 में महज हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों तक ही रह सकता है प्रतिबंध
India News

Lockdown 4.0 में महज हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों तक ही रह सकता है प्रतिबंध, युद्धस्तर पर शुरू होगा काम

14 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
चीन में कोरोना वायरस
World

चीन का एक और झूठ, 82,919 नहीं 6,40,000 कोरोना संक्रमित, जद में 230 शहर

14 मई 2020

कोरोना मरीज को ले जाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना अलर्ट : दोगुना होने की दर कम नहीं हुई तो बेतहाशा बढ़ेंगे मरीज

14 मई 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

फ्लॉप होते ही फिटनेस का भी ख्याल रखना भूले ये अभिनेता, एक तो है हिंदी सिनेमा के 'गब्बर' का बेटा

14 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
नताशा स्टेनकोविक और हार्दिक पांड्या
Bollywood

नताशा ने पूछा 'कैसा चल रहा है क्वारंटीन', हार्दिक पांड्या के इस जवाब से शर्मा गईं मंगेतर

14 मई 2020

रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

पिता की तेरहवीं से लौट रहे रणबीर कपूर ने गाड़ी रोक पैपराजी से पूछा हाल, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

14 मई 2020

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Bollywood

सीधे दिल पर लगेगी अनुष्का शर्मा की बात, आप भी भूलकर न करें ये गलती

14 मई 2020

अमोस के अंतिम संस्कार में आमिर खान
Bollywood

अमोस पॉल के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए आमिर खान, पत्नी किरण राव भी आईं साथ नजर

14 मई 2020

अर्चना पूरन सिंह
Bollywood

अर्चना पूरन सिंह के राशन बांटने को ट्रोलर ने बताया 'शो ऑफ', मिला ऐसा जवाब कि हो गई बोलती बंद

13 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited