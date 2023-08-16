क्या 'INDIA' में पड़ी फूट?: कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली की सातों सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने के दिए संकेत; पढ़ें AAP का जवाब

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली में बुधवार को संगठन की मजबूती और आगामी चुनावों को लेकर कांग्रेस के शीर्ष नेताओं की बैठक हुई। बैठक से बाहर आने के बाद अलका लांबा ने कहा कि करीब तीन घंटे तक बैठक लगी। जिसमें राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस प्रमुख मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, केसी वेणुगोपाल और दीपक बाबरिया मौजूद रहे। अलका ने कहा कि पार्टी ने हमें आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए तैयारी करने को कहा है। यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि दिल्ली में सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
#WATCH | Congress leader Alka Lamba says "In the three-hour long meeting, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji, KC Venugopal and Deepak Babaria ji were present. We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest on all 7 seats. Seven… pic.twitter.com/TKaHAIl2yW— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
#WATCH | AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Congress to contest on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and possible alliance with Congress— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
"...Our central leadership will decide this...Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this (poll alliance)" pic.twitter.com/FjH7VuXPFV
