दिल्लीः डेंटर काउंसिल के रजिस्ट्रार के घर CBI का छापा, दस्तावेजों पर मिला स्वास्‍थ्य मंत्री का नाम

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 08:01 PM IST
सीबीआई
दिल्ली डेंटर काउंसिल के रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. ऋषि राज के घर सीबीआई ने छापे मार कर कई बेहद जरूरी दस्तावेज बरामद किए हैं। सीबीआई ने डॉ. राज के घर से 41 चेकबुक व 3 प्रॉपर्टी के डॉक्यूमेंट भी बरामद हुए हैं।

इसमें दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन और उनकी पत्नी का नाम भी लिखा हुआ है। डॉ. राज अब सीबीआई पूछताछ कर रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, डॉ. ऋषि राज व प्रदीप शर्मा को रिश्वत लेने के मामले में अरेस्ट किया था। उनके ऊपर एक ब्लैकलिस्टेड कंपनी को फिर से काम देने के ऐवज में साढ़े चार लाख रुपयों से भी ज्यादा रिश्वत लेने का आरोप लगा है।

इसी मामले में सीबीआई ने डॉ. ऋषि के घर पर जब छापा मारा तो उसने घर से 41 चेकबुक्स साथ में 3 संपत्‍तयों के पेपर्स मिले। जिसके साथ एक लॉकर में दो करोड़ कैश भी बरामद हुआ।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सीबीआई ने जिन डॉक्यूमेंट को डॉ. ऋषि के घर से बरामद किए हैं उनमें से कुछ में दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन और उनकी पत्नी का नाम स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा हुआ है।
