कन्या भ्रूण हत्या के खिलाफ यहां जुटेंगी 40 देशों की सुंदरियां

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 06:27 PM IST
beauty queens from 40 countries will join hands against female feticide
महिला सशक्तीकरण की आवाज को बुलंद करने व कन्या भ्रूण हत्या के खिलाफ संदेश देने के लिए मिस सुपर मॉडल वल्र्डवाइड 2018’ में 40 देशों की सुंदरियां गुरुद्रोण की नगरी गुरुग्राम में जुटेंगी।
अपनी यात्रा में ये सभी मॉडल भारत के मुख्य पर्यटन स्थलों का भ्रमण भी करेगी। शुक्रवार को गोल्फ कोर्स स्थित ग्लोबल फायर मॉल में विश्व के विभिन्न देशों से आने वाली सुंदरियों के स्वागत के लिए पार्टी का आयोजन हुआ।

हालांकि अभी कुछ प्रतिभागियों का पहुंचना बाकी है। 21 मार्च को टैलेंट शो, 22 को भारतीय वेशभूषा के फैशन शो, 23 को महिला सशक्तीकरण अभियान, 24 को राष्ट्रीय परिधान प्रतियोगिता, 25 को प्रतियोगिता का पहला राउंड व 26 को साइबर सिटी गुरुग्राम के किंगडम ऑफ ड्रीम्स में ग्रैंड फिनाले का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

इस प्रतियोगिता में आस्ट्रेलिया, बेलारूस, चीन, इजिप्ट, इथोपिया, इजराइल, कजाकिस्तान, केन्या, लेबनान, मलेशिया, मैक्सिको, म्यांमार, नीमीबिया, नेपाल, न्यूजीलैंड, फिलीपींस, रशिया, साउथ अफ्रीका, साउथ कोरिया, श्रीलंका, थाईलैंड, तुर्की, उजबेकिस्तान व भारत सहित 40 से अधिक देशों की सुंदरियां हिस्सा ले रही हैं।
