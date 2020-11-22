शहर चुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस के एक सहायक उप-निरीक्षक गिरफ्तार, बिल्डर से रंगदारी मांगने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 11:44 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

दिल्ली पुलिस के एक सहायक उप-निरीक्षक और उनके सहयोगियों को डीसीपी दक्षिण दिल्ली की टीम ने एक बिल्डर से दो करोड़ रुपये रंगदारी मांगने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस मामले में तीन बदमाश पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं।
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi police delhi police news delhi police top news delhi police si

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

