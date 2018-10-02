शहर चुनें

एशिया कप के फाइनल मैच में जमकर लगा था सट्टा, 4 सट्टेबाज गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 05:34 PM IST
एशिया कप के फाइनल में जमकर सट्टा लगाने वाले 4 सट्टेबाजों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इनके पास 8 मोबाइल और लैपटॉप बरामद किया गया है। बता दें कि बीते दिनों दुबई में एशिया कप का फाइनल मुकाबला भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच खेला गया। इसे मैंच में भारत ने बांग्लादेश का हरा कर 7वीं बार एशिया चैम्पियन बना।
