मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun News ›   Daily horoscope today 18 August 2023 Aaj ka Rashifal zodiac signs Astrology

Aaj ka Rashifal: सिंह और कन्या राशि वालों को मिल सकती है आज खुशखबरी, जानें अन्य राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा दिन

अमर उजाला, न्यूज डेस्क, देहरादून Published by: रेनू सकलानी Updated Fri, 18 Aug 2023 09:31 AM IST
सार

वृषभ राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन मेहनत से कार्य करने के लिए रहेगा। यदि आप किसी नई संपत्ति की खरीदारी करना चाहते हैं, तो आपका वह काम पूरा हो सकता है। किस राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन कैसा रहेगा जानिए डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज के अुनसार।

राशिचक्र

विस्तार
इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज आपको किन चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है या फिर किस तरह के अवसर आपको प्राप्त हो सकते हैं। जानिए डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज के अुनसार



मेष राशि :- मेष राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन कुछ समस्याएं लेकर आने वाला है। नौकरी में आपको अपनी जिम्मेदारी से काम पूरे करने होंगे और गृहस्थ जीवन जी रहे जातकों के लिए दिन अच्छा रहेगा, क्योंकि जीवनसाथी से चल रही अनबन दूर होगी और दोनों एक दूसरे के प्यार में डूबे नजर आएंगे। सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी कर रहे लोगों को अत्यधिक मेहनत करनी होगी, उसके बाद ही उन्हें कोई राहत मिलती दिख रही है। आपको अपने खान-पान पर पूरा ध्यान देना होगा।


वृषभ राशि :- वृषभ राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन मेहनत से कार्य करने के लिए रहेगा। यदि आप किसी नई संपत्ति की खरीदारी करना चाहते हैं, तो आपका वह काम पूरा हो सकता है। साझेदारी में कोई काम यदि आपने किया है तो उससे आपको नुकसान हो सकता है और आपका आज रुका हुआ धन मिलने से आपकी प्रसन्नता का ठिकाना नहीं रहेगा। संतान की तरक्की  देखकर आज आपको खुशी होगी और आप उनके लिए कोई उपहार लेकर आ सकते हैं।

डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज से जानिए आज का राशिफल - फोटो : amar ujala
मिथुन राशि :- मिथुन राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन ऊर्जावान रहने वाला है। आप अपनी दैनिक आवश्यकताओं की पूर्ति पर भी अच्छा खासा धन व्यय करेंगे और सामाजिक क्षेत्र में कार्यरत लोगों को  किसी कारण से  यात्रा पर जाना पड़ सकता है। आप अपने लंबे समय से रुके हुए कार्यों को पूरा करने में कोई कसर नही छोड़ेंगे और यदि पहले किसी से आपने धन उधार लिया था, तो आप उसे भी काफी हद तक उतारने में सफल रहेंगे।

कर्क राशि :- कर्क राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन लाभदायक रहने वाला है। प्रेम व सहयोग की भावना आपके अंदर बनी रहेगी और परिवार में किसी सदस्य के विवाह प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लगने से किसी शुभ व मांगलिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हो सकता है। रोजगार की दिशा में प्रयास कर रहे लोगों को अभी कुछ समय और परेशान होना होगा। उसके बाद ही कोई राहत मिलती दिख रही है। आपका कोई संपत्ति संबंधित विवाद सुलझ सकता है, जिसमें फैसला आपके पक्ष में आ सकता है।
 
सिंह राशि :- सिंह राशि के जातकों के लिए दिन नौकरी में अच्छा प्रमोशन लेकर आने वाला है। परिवार में छोटे बच्चों के लिए आप कोई उपहार लेकर आ सकते हैं। यदि आप किसी बात को लेकर परेशान थे तो  आज आपके का दिन आपके लिए कुछ समस्या लेकर आ सकता है। परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ आप शॉपिंग पर निकल सकते हैं। आपको बिजनेस के मामले में किसी को साझीदार बनाने से बचना होगा। परिवार में लोग आपकी बातों का मान रखेंगे।

कन्या राशि :- कन्या राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन दांपत्य जीवन में मधुरता लेकर आएगा। आप कार्य क्षेत्र में छुटपुट योजनाओं पर भी ध्यान दें, नहीं तो बाद में आपको समस्या हो सकती है और यदि आप किसी संपत्ति को बेचने की योजना बना रहे थे, तो आपकी डील आज फाइनल हो सकती है। यदि आपका किसी बात को लेकर कोई मतभेद हो तो उसमें आप वाणी की मधुरता को बनाए रखें। भाई बहनों का आपको पूरा साथ मिलेगा।
 

तुला राशि :- तुला राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन आर्थिक दृष्टिकोण से मजबूत रहने वाला है। यदि आप धन संबंधित समस्याओं को लेकर परेशान चल रहे थे तो उसमें आज आपको अपने किसी मदद लेनी पड़ सकती है। प्रेम जीवन जी रहे लोगों को आज अपने साथी के साथ किसी बात पर समझौता करना पड़ेगा और आप यदि किसी से धन उधार लेने की सोच रहे थे तो वह भी आज आपको आसानी से मिल जाएगा। आपको किसी पुरानी गलती के लिए आज पछतावा होगा।

वृश्चिक राशि :- वृश्चिक राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन स्वास्थ्य के मामले में आपको कुछ समस्याओं भरा रखेगा। आज आपको परिवार के किसी सदस्य के करियर को लेकर कोई बड़ा फैसला लेना पड़ सकता है। आपकी कार्यशैली में मेहनत आज रंग लाएगी, जिससे आपको तरक्की मिल सकती है और आपके वेतन में भी वृद्धि होगी। आपको आज संतान के ऊपर अपना कोई भी फैसला नहीं डालना है, पहले उनके मन की बात जानने की कोशिश करें तभी कोई निर्णय लें। घूमने फिरने के दौरान आपको आज कोई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी प्राप्त होगी।

धनु राशि :- धनु राशि के जातकों के लिए आज दिन मिश्रित रूप से फलदायक रहने वाला है। आज आप किसी विपरीत परिस्थिति में धैर्य बनाकर रखें। व्यवसाय के कारण  आपको किसी लंबी दूरी की यात्रा पर जाने का मौका मिलेगा। किसी सरकारी काम में आज आप बहुत ही सोच विचार कर आगे बढ़ें और अपने किसी अधिकारी पर भरोसा करके कोई बात पूछें, तो वह आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं।
 

मकर राशि :- मकर राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन लंबे समय से रुके हुए कार्य को पूरा करने के लिए रहेगा। आप कोई नया निवेश करने के लिए सोच विचार कर सकते हैं और नौकरी में कार्यरत लोगों को आज कोई बड़ा फैसला लेना पड़ सकता है, जिसके कारण वह अपनी नौकरी में भी बदलाव कर सकते हैं और आप आज एक से अधिक कामों में हाथ डालेंगे, जिससे आपकी व्यग्रता भी बढ़ सकती है। आप किसी को धन उधार ना दें।

कुंभ राशि :- कुंभ राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन परोपकार के कार्य में बढ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने के लिए रहेगा। आप किसी तीर्थ यात्रा पर जाने की भी योजना बना सकते हैं और आपके सुख के साधनों में भी वृद्धि होगी। सामाजिक क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत लोग कुछ नये लोगों से मेलजोल बढ़ाएंगे, जिससे उनके जन समर्थन में भी इजाफा होगा। विद्यार्थियों को अपनी पढ़ाई पर पूरा फोकस करना होगा और परिवार में लोगों के साथ आप कुछ अच्छा समय व्यतीत करेंगे ।

मीन राशि :- मीन राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन सामान्य रहने वाला है। आज उन्हें अपने किसी काम के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार करना होगा. अभी उसके पूरे होने में कुछ समय लग सकता है। बिजनेस में आपकी योजनाओं को नई गति मिलेगी, जिससे आपको खुशी होगी। दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर आप किसी प्रॉपर्टी की डील को समय रहते फाइनल कर सकते हैं और अपने परिजनों की जरूरत को समय पर पूरा ना करने से वह आपसे नाराज हो सकते हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

