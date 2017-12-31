बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धान मशीन में फंसा अंगौछा, युवक की मौत
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 11:23 PM IST
पुरवा। धान कुटा रहे युवक का अंगौछा मशीन में फंस गया। इससे युवक की मशीन में फंसने से मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम केलिए भेज दिया।
पुरवा कोतवाली के ग्राम एकघरा के मजरे फतेहगंज निवासी मुन्नीलाल (40) पुत्र रामऔतार रविवार शाम ट्रैक्टर से चलने वाली धान मशीन से धान कुटवा रहा था। इस दौरान उसका अंगौछा मशीन में फंस गया। जब तक मुन्नीलाल कुछ समझ पाता, वह मशीन में फंस गया।
आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने आनन फानन में मशीन बंद कर मुन्नीलाल को बाहर निकाला। तब तक मौत हो गई। मुन्नीलाल की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। पति की मौत से पत्नी बिंदा बदहवाश हो गई। परिजनों की सूचना पर पहुंचे दरोगा सीताराम मिश्र ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी पर गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई
पुरवा। किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई की है। कोतवाली प्रभारी डीपी सिंह ने बताया कि एक गांव में सात माह पूर्व किशोरी के साथ गांव के अनुज पुत्र रामसेवक ने दुष्कर्म किया था। पिता ने कोतवाली में मामला दर्ज कराया था। वह हाल ही में जेल से छूटकर आया है। पुलिस ने उस पर गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई की है।
