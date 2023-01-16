Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Rishabh Pant Health Update Today: Indian Cricketer Pant Tweets About His Surgery and Recovering of Injuries

Rishabh Pant Tweet: सड़क हादसे के बाद ऋषभ पंत का पहला ट्वीट, लिखा- वापसी का सफर शुरू, चुनौतियों के लिए तैयार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2023 07:34 PM IST
सार

ऋषभ पंत ने बताया कि उनकी सर्जरी सफल रही है और वापसी का सफर शुरू हो गया है। उन्होंने सड़क हादसे के बाद मदद के लिए बीसीसीआई और जय शाह का भी शुक्रिया अदा किया। 
 

ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

भारतीय टीम के स्टार क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत ने सड़क हादसे के बाद पहली बार कोई ट्वीट किया है। पंत ने बताया है कि उनके पैर की सर्जरी सफल रही है और अब उनकी वापसी का सफऱ शुरू हो चुका है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने हादसे के मदद के लिए बीसीसीआई, बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह और सरकार का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। ऋषभ पंत 30 दिसंबर के दिन अपने घर लौटते समय रूढ़की के पास सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुए थे। उनकी तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद काफी दूर तक घिसटती रही थी। इसके बाद कार में आग लग गई थी। हालांकि, पंत सही समय पर कार से बाहर आ गए और उनकी जान बच गई। अब पंत ने ट्वीट कर अपनी हालत के बारे में बताया है और मदद करने वाले सभी लोगों का शुक्रिया अदा किया है।


ऋषभ पंत ने लिखा "मैं सभी समर्थन और शुभकामनाओं के लिए विनम्र और आभारी हूं। मुझे आपको यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि मेरी सर्जरी सफल रही। रिकवरी का सफर शुरू हो गया है और मैं आगे की चुनौतियों के लिए तैयार हूं। अविश्वसनीय समर्थन के लिए बीसीसीआई, जय शाह और सरकारी अधिकारियों का धन्यवाद।"

 

ऋषभ पंत ने इसके बाद लिखा "मैं अपने सभी प्रशंसकों, टीम के साथियों, डॉक्टरों और फिजियो का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं। आपके शब्दों और प्रोत्साहन के लिए धन्यवाद। आप सभी को मैदान पर देखने के लिए उत्सुक हूं।"




घर लौटते समय हादसे का शिकार हुए थे पंत
भारत के स्टार क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत 30 दिसंबर को सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुए थे। वह बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज खत्म होने के बाद दुबई गए थे और वहां से आने के बाद अपने घर लौट रहे थे। पंत अपनी मां को सरप्राइज देना चाहते थे, लेकिन घर पहुंचने से पहले ही उनकी कार हादसे का शिकार हो गई। वह दिल्ली से अपनी निजी कार से रुड़की जा रहे थे और खुद ड्राइव कर रहे थे। 25 साल के इस बल्लेबाज ने जुझारूपन दिखाते हुए खुद कार का शीशा तोड़ा और कार से बाहर निकलने में कामयाब रहे। इसके बाद कार में आग लग गई।

एक बस के ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर की मदद से पंत को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। यहां उनका शुरुआती इलाज हुआ और उनकी हालत खतरे से बाहर आने के बाद पंत को देहरादून के मैक्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां उनकी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी हुई और कई स्कैन हुए। पंत की पीठ पर खरोंच आई थी। उनके चेहरे पर चोट लगने की वजह से टांके लगाए गए और पैर में भी फ्रैक्चर था। पैर के फ्रैक्चर की सर्जरी के लिए उन्हें मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। अब पंत ने बताया है कि उनकी सर्जरी सफल रही है और क्रिकेट के मैदान में उनकी वापसी का सफर शुरू हो गया है। 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सीरीज में नहीं खेलेंगे, आईपीएल खेलने पर भी संशय
ऋषभ पंत चोटिल होने से पहले ही भारत की वनडे और टी20 टीम से बाहर हो गए थे, लेकिन टेस्ट टीम में उनकी जगह पक्की थी। ऐसे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में पंत का खेलना तय था, लेकिन वह चोटिल होने की वजह से इस सीरीज में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। अगर ऋषभ पंत एक महीने में मैच खेलने के लिए फिट हो जाते हैं तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी दो टेस्ट मैच में खेल सकते हैं। हालांकि, इसकी संभावना बेहद कम है। बीसीसीआई चाहेगा कि पंत पूरी तरह फिट होकर ही मैदान में लौटें, क्योंकि भारत को इसी साल वनडे विश्व कप भी खेलना है। ऐसे में पंत आईपीएल में वापसी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि आईपीएल तक पंत के फिट होने की संभावना न के बराबर है।
विज्ञापन

खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue