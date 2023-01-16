Rishabh Pant Tweet: सड़क हादसे के बाद ऋषभ पंत का पहला ट्वीट, लिखा- वापसी का सफर शुरू, चुनौतियों के लिए तैयार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023
Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.
From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023