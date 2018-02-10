अपना शहर चुनें

एसडीएम ने नकल करते छात्र को पकड़ा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:58 AM IST
SDM caught student cheating
कालेज के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की पड़ताल करते एसडीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शुक्रवार को एसडीएम बिल्हौर ने बहरमपुर स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र पर एक छात्र को नकल करते पकड़ा। इस बीच केंद्रव्यवस्थापक को परीक्षार्थियों की भली प्रकार जामा तलाशी लेकर ही प्रवेश देने के निर्देश दिए।

शुक्रवार को उपजिलाधिकारी विनीत कुमार ने बहरमपुर स्थित राधा कृष्ण इंटर कालेज में सुबह की पाली में हाईस्कूल अंग्रेजी प्रश्नपत्र की परीक्षा दे रहे  छात्रों के कक्षों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। जांच-पड़ताल में एसडीएम ने एक छात्र को नकल करते पकड़ा। कक्ष निरीक्षक को ड्यूटी में सख्ती लाने की हिदायत देते हुए नकलची छात्र पर कार्यवाई की।

एसडीएम ने बताया कि जिन-जिन कालेजों में परीक्षाएं हो रही हैं उनके केंद्र व्यवस्थापक भली प्रकार से छात्र-छात्राओं की तालाशी लेकर ही परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश दें जिससे की नकलविहीन परीक्षा कराई जा सके।
