शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   City & states ›   education department gave instructions to investigate the accounts

एजूकेशन विभाग द्वारा दिये खातों की जांच के आदेश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 06:14 PM IST
education department gave instructions to investigate the accounts
delhi high court
दिल्ली में फिर एक बार स्कूल की अनियमितता  का आरोप लगा है  जिसमें दिल्ली  कमेटी सदस्य पर नियमों को ताक पर रखकर विवेक विहार में स्कूल चलाने का आरोप के बाद दिल्ली सरकार के एजूकेशन विभाग द्वारा स्कूल के खातों की जांच के आदेश दिये हैं।
शंटी ने बताया कि दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में भी एक अपील 21 अगस्त 2017 को दाखिल की गई थी जिसमें शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारीयों ने 90 दिनों में कार्यवाही करने का आश्वासन कोर्ट में दिया था।

अब डायरेक्टर एजूकेशन के आदेशानुसार योगेश प्रताप डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एजूकेशन द्वारा 24 जनवरी को एक आर्डर निकाला जिसमें 4 सदस्यी कमेटी स्कूल के सभी खातों और अन्य अनियमताओ ंको चैक करने के लिए बनाने की बात की जो 15 दिनों में दिया जाये अब फैसला तो जांच के बाद ही सामने अायेगा पर लोगों ने बिरोध करना शुरु कर दिया है । 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Sushmita Sen become emotional shared post on social media about Sridevi
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन हुईं इमोशनल, श्रीदेवी के जाने की तकलीफ को ऐसे किया बयां

28 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut reveals which qualities she is looking in her boyfriend
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ा किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर ऋतिक को होगी हैरानी

28 फरवरी 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

28 फरवरी 2018

Man Throwing note during heart attack to attract people
Weird Stories

मौत सिर पर देख शख्स पागलों जैसे लगा नोट लुटाने, देखकर दंग रह गए लोग

28 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

Ashraf Thamarassery helped Boney Kapoor in Dubai to bring back Sridevi dead body in India
Bollywood

मुश्किल घड़ी में इस शख्स ने बोनी कपूर की दुबई में की थी मदद, जानें कौन है ये

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death: superstar's society green acres cancels holi celebration on 2nd march
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद ग्रीन एकर्स हाउसिंग सोसाइटी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जारी कर दिया सर्कुलर

28 फरवरी 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

28 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

madhya pradesh bypolls in kolaras and mungaoli assembly seats 2018 upchunav results
Madhya Pradesh

MP उपचुनाव: बीजेपी को हरा कांग्रेस के कब्जे में मुंगावली सीट, भोपाल में जश्न

मुंगावली और कोलारस उपचुनाव में अब तक की काउंटिंग में कांग्रेस को दोनों सीटों पर मिल रही बढ़त के बाद भोपाल स्थित कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में कार्यकर्ता जश्न मना रहे हैं। वह ढोल-नगाड़ों के बीच एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिला रहे हैं। 

28 फरवरी 2018

Mainpuri woman raped for not giving dowry
Agra

मैनपुरीः दहेज न मिलने पर पति ने किया कुकर्म, ससुर ने भी लूटी इज्जत

28 फरवरी 2018

madhya pradesh's kolaras and mungaoli bypolls result live update
Madhya Pradesh

विधानसभा उपचुनाव काउंटिंग : मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस आगे, ओडिशा में बीजेपी हारी

28 फरवरी 2018

stf to investigate junior engineer recruitment exam of power corporation.
Lucknow

एसटीएफ करेगी पावर कार्पोरेशन की जेई परीक्षा में धांधली की जांच, सीएम योगी ने दिए निर्देश

28 फरवरी 2018

Why are the results of bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh so important
Madhya Pradesh

क्यों अहम थे मध्य प्रदेश के दो विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे

28 फरवरी 2018

Former Bihar CM & Hindustani Awam Morcha head jeetan Ram Manjhi quits NDA
Bihar

बिहार में NDA को झटका, राबड़ी-तेजस्वी से मिलने के बाद 'महागठबंधन' में शामिल हुए मांझी

28 फरवरी 2018

officials gears up for Holi celebrations
Lakhimpur Kheri

होली को लेकर पुलिस ने शहर में बढ़ाई सतर्कता

28 फरवरी 2018

1361 स्थानों पर आज होगा होलिका दहन, सुरक्षा सख्त
Pilibhit

1361 स्थानों पर आज होगा होलिका दहन, सुरक्षा सख्त

28 फरवरी 2018

जमीनी विवाद में युवक की हत्या, पिता,भाई गंभीर घायल
Shahjahanpur

जमीनी विवाद में युवक की हत्या, पिता,भाई गंभीर घायल

28 फरवरी 2018

nursery admisssion: private schools released second list of admission
Delhi NCR

नर्सरी दाखिला : निजी स्कूलों ने दाखिले की दूसरी सूची जारी की 

28 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पूरे परिवार की मौजूदगी में श्रीदेवी की राजकीय सम्मान से हुई विदाई

भारतीय सिनेमा जगत की बेहतरीन अदाकारा श्रीदेवी के निधन से पूरा देश शोक में डूबा है। श्रीदेवी को आखिरी विदाई पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ दी गई। उन्हें तिरंगे में लपेटकर विदाई दी गई। देखिए राजकीय सम्मान के साथ श्रीदेवी की विदाई।

28 फरवरी 2018

funeral ceremony of sridevi tied with Indian national flag 2:03

VIDEO: सफेद फूलों से सजी सवारी में अंतिम सफर पर निकली ‘चांदनी’

28 फरवरी 2018

sridevi last ad shoots video GOING viral 2:06

VIDEO: श्रीदेवी के आखिरी ऐड का वीडियो वायरल, आपने देखा क्या?

28 फरवरी 2018

Celebrities paying tributes to Sridevi 1:51

VIDEO: आखिरी सफर पर निकलीं श्रीदेवी, अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे कई सितारे

28 फरवरी 2018

MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: KARTI CHIDAMBARAM TAKEN INTO CBI CUSTODY FOR 14 DAYS 2:29

मनीलॉंड्रिंग केस में कार्ति चिदंबरम सीबीआई हिरासत में, राजनीति शुरू

28 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

hp bjp president satpal satti statement over congress
Shimla

भाजपा अध्यक्ष सतपाल सत्ती ने कांग्रेस नेता पर किया बड़ा वार, दिया ये बयान

28 फरवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Poll: Bihar Government on the back foot AFTER hit and run case
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: बिहार में बच्चों को कुचलने की घटना के बाद राज्य सरकार बैकफुट पर आ गई है

28 फरवरी 2018

Now Manish Sisodia declared IAS Associations as Khap Panchayat
Delhi NCR

अब मनीश सिसौदिया ने आईएस एसोसिएशन को बता दिया खाप पंचायत

28 फरवरी 2018

Happy Holi 2018 Shayari in Hindi
Lifestyle

Holi Wishes: अपनों को इन शायरी से होली में करें विश, त्योहार बन जाएगा यादगार

28 फरवरी 2018

MSK Prasad said We have to be careful about Jasprit Bumrah's regular use
Cricket News

बुमराह न हो जाए 'गुमराह', हेड सिलेक्टर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

28 फरवरी 2018

Parents install hidden camera at home, what they found is shocking
Weird Stories

मां-बाप ने घर में चोरी छिपे लगाया गए कैमरा, जो नजारा कैद हुआ वो दिल दहला देगा

28 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.