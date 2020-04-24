{"_id":"5ea3244b8ebc3e90a074ea0a","slug":"army-10rr-from-gundana-busted-a-militants-hideout125","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u094b\u0921\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924 ,\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0926 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 ...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सेना और डोडा पुलिस द्वारा आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त ,भारी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद ...

विज्ञापन

ख़बर सुनें

ख़बर सुनें

Today 24-04-20 Army 10RR from Gundana busted a militants hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from Gundana Forest under the jurisdiction of police station of Doda. The recoveries include 1) AK =02 2) pistol=01 3) AK Mag = 02 4) hand grenade =03 5) Ak ammunition=580 ........... FIR NO 75/2020 U/S 13 ULA 7/25 AAct registered at ps Doda. Case registered in PS doda Ghoriyan Gundana 10 RR & SOG