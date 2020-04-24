शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   City & states ›   Army 10RR from Gundana busted a militants hideout

सेना और डोडा पुलिस द्वारा आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त ,भारी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद ...

Amarujala Local Bureauअमर उजाला लोकल ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 24 Apr 2020 11:09 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सेना और डोडा पुलिस द्वारा आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त ,भरी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद..1
सेना और डोडा पुलिस द्वारा आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त ,भरी मात्रा में गोला बारूद बरामद..1 - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
ख़बर सुनें
Today 24-04-20 Army 10RR from Gundana busted a militants hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from Gundana Forest under the jurisdiction of police station of Doda. The recoveries include 1) AK =02 2) pistol=01 3) AK Mag = 02 4) hand grenade =03 5) Ak ammunition=580 ........... FIR NO 75/2020 U/S 13 ULA 7/25 AAct registered at ps Doda. Case registered in PS doda Ghoriyan Gundana 10 RR & SOG
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लाइफब्वॉय ने उठाए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
News

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना
India News

भारत में कोरोना: NIA का एक सुरक्षाकर्मी और AIIMS रायपुर का नर्सिंग अधिकारी पॉजिटिव

25 अप्रैल 2020

shaktimaan
Television

सुरेंद्र पाल के किलविष बनने से खुश नहीं थे मुकेश खन्ना, इस वजह से मजबूरी में देना पड़ा था रोल

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते लोग
India News

बड़ी राहत : देश में आज से शर्तों के साथ खुलेंगी दुकानें, मॉल और बाजार रहेंगे बंद

25 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के लक्षण नजर आएं तो क्या करें, क्या इसका इलाज है? जानें 7 जरूरी सवालों के जवाब

25 अप्रैल 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

Covid-19: ट्रंप के सुझाव पर कीटाणुनाशक बनाने वाली कपंनी LYSOL ने दी चेतावनी, कहा-भूल से भी न करें इंजेक्ट

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Surendra Pal
Television

ऐसे मिला था सुरेंद्र पाल को 'महाभारत' में द्रोड़ाचार्य का रोल, शुरुआत में इस वजह से कर दिया था मना

24 अप्रैल 2020

बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

बांद्रा में प्रवासी मजदूरों को उकसाने  के आरोपी विनय दुबे के खाते में जमा हुए लाखों रुपये

24 अप्रैल 2020

AAROGYA SETU
Mobile Apps

Aarogya Setu: उदाहरण से समझिए कोरोना से कैसे बचाता है आरोग्य सेतु एप?

24 अप्रैल 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी रमजान की मुबारकबाद, कोरोना से जंग जीतने की कामना की

24 अप्रैल 2020

aishwarya, shah rukh khan
Bollywood

20 साल पहले इस फिल्म में ऐश्वर्या के भाई बने थे शाहरुख, अभिनेता ने कहा था- 'मेरे लिए सबसे ज्यादा शर्मनाक बात'

24 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited