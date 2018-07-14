शहर चुनें

मेधावियों को निशुल्क दिया जाएगा ट्रिपल सी का प्रशिक्षण

मेधावियों को निशुल्क दिया जाएगा ट्रिपल सी का प्रशिक्षण

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 01:40 AM IST
संभल। आईजीएम कंप्यूटर एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूट की बैठक हसनपुर रोड पर आयोजित की गई। इसमें निदेशक सय्यद गुलजार अहमद हाशमी ने कहा कि तहसील के सभी मेधावी छात्र-छात्राओं को जिन्होंने किसी भी बोर्ड से हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा पास की है। इंस्टीट्यूट की ओर से ऐसे पांच सौ मेधावियों को ट्रिपल सी का प्रशिक्षण निशुल्क कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि छात्र-छात्राओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की पहल की गई है। इसके लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को हसनपुर रोड पर स्थित कार्यालय में पंजीयन कराना होगा। निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण में पहले आओ पहले पाओ की नीति के आधार पर एडमीशन दिया जाएगा।

