11 हजार वोल्ट की लाइन टूटी, 20 घंटे बत्ती रही गुल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/फतेहपुर Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 11:42 PM IST
फाल्ट ठीक करते बिजली कर्मी।
फाल्ट ठीक करते बिजली कर्मी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
आंधी से बिजली आपूर्ति व्यवस्था चौपट हो गई है। एक दर्जन से अधिक स्थानों पर तार टूटने से बत्ती गुल रही। 50 नंबर गेट शादीपुर के पास 11 हजार की लाइन टूट जाने से एक दर्जन मोहल्लों की बिजली 20 घंटे गुल रही।  
बुधवार रात 50 नंबर गेट के पास तार टूटने से शादीपुर, पटेलनगर, सिविल लाइन, आईटीआई रोड, आबूनगर, रेलवे स्टेशन रोड की रातभर बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही। सुबह बिजली कर्मी पहुंचे और फाल्ट ठीक किया तब तीन बजे के बाद आपूर्ति शुरू हो सकी। इसी प्रकार राधानगर उपकेंद्र में लगा बस बार (अलग अलग फीडरों को बिजली सप्लाई करने वाला यंत्र) खराब हो गया। इससे राधानगर, देवीगंज, हरिहरगंज, वर्मा चौराहा क्षेत्र की बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही। बुधवार रात आंधी से मुराइनटोला समेत कई इलाकों की बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही जो सुबह चालू हुई। एक्सईएन एसडी सिंह ने बताया कि आंधी की वजह से फाल्ट को ठीक करा दिया गया है।

धाता प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार, क्षेत्र में आंधी से तार टूट कर गिए जिससे कई इलाकों की बिजली गुल हो गई। आपूर्ति बाधित होने से लोग गर्मी में परेशान रहे। इसी तरह ललौली में भी 24 घंटे से बिजली नसीब नहीं हुई है। 
11 thousand volts line broken

