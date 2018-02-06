अपना शहर चुनें

लग गए 11000 वोल्ट सेल्फी के पागलपन में...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:53 PM IST
Selfie crazy youth in Koriya district chhattisgarh seriously burned
पागलपन की हद तक छाया सेल्फी का शौक कई बार जानलेवा दुर्घटनाओं में तब्दील हो सकता है। छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया जिले में एक युवक सेल्फी लेने के दौरान बिजली की नंगी तारों के संपर्क में आकर बुरी तरह जल गया। यह युवक रेलवे ब्रिज के ऊपर चढ़कर सेल्फी स्टिक से सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था।

इस दौरान बिजली की हाई टेंशन तारों के संपर्क में आने से वह दूर जमीन में जा गिरा। बिजली के करंट से वह गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया और तत्काल बेहोश हो गया। उसे तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां उसकी स्थिति स्थिर बताई जा रही है। 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पीड़ित युवक की उम्र 20 साल है और वह छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया जिले के उजियारपुर इलाके का रहनेवाला है। नेशनल हाईवे 43 स्थित रेलवे ओवरब्रिज पर चढ़कर उसने अपना स्मार्टफोन निकाला और रेलिंग में खड़े होकर सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था।

घटना के एक चश्मदीद ने बताया कि यह युवक का पांव रेलिंग से फिसल गया और वह हाई टेंशन तारों के संपर्क में आ गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां से उसे अंबिकापुर जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। इस घटना में युवक की छाती और हाथ गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए। 
