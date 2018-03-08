शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   international womens day: Sunita an ANM crosses crocodile infested Indravati river chhattisgarh

बिना डरे मगरमच्छों से भरी नदी को पार करती हैं सुनीता, सलाम है इनके जज्बे को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, छत्तीसगढ़ Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 11:56 AM IST
international womens day: Sunita an ANM crosses crocodile infested Indravati river chhattisgarh
sunita
वह हर दिन मगरमच्छों से भरी नदी को खुद नाव चलाकर पार करती है। पिछले सात सालों से छत्तीसगढ़ की सुनीता का बिना रुके डरे मगरमच्छों से भरी नदी को पार करना रूटीन बना हुआ है। सुनीता एएनएम हैं। सुनीता नवजातों और गर्भवती महिलाओं की स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल करती हैं।
इन सात सालों में नदी पार करने के दौरान कई बार मगरमच्छों ने उसकी नाव पर हमला भी किया है लेकिन सुनीता का हौंसला डिग नहीं पाया है। वह नक्सली प्रभावित क्षेत्र दंतेवाड़ा के दूर दराज के गांवों में बेधड़क जाती हैं। ये छत्तीसगढ़ के वो इलाके हैं जहां स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं न के बराबर हैं।

ऐसे में वहां की गर्भवती महिलाओं की देखरेख सुनीता के ही हाथों में है। सुनीता कहती हैं मैं अपने काम को लेकर दृढं संकल्प हूं। मैं बिना डरे हर दिन इंद्रावती नदी को पार करती हूं यही नहीं मैं गांव वालों के इलाज के लिए घने जंगलों को भी पैदल ही पार करती हूं।

उन्होंने बताया कि इन सात सालों में कई बार ऐसा मौका आया है जब हमें लगा कि बस आज सब खत्म हो गया। कई बार जंगल पार करते हुए हमारा सामना खतरनाक जानवरों  से भी हुआ है। लेकिन जब हम काम करने निकले हैं तो हमें ऐसी चुनौतियों का सामना करना ही पड़ेगा।  मेरा यह मानना है कि मेरी जान से ज्यादा कीमती गांव वालों की जान है।

सुनीता बताती हैं कि जहां मेरी ड्यूटी लगी है वहां जाने के लिए सड़कें नहीं हैं। वहां पहुंचने का रास्ता नदी और जंगल से होकर ही गुजरता है और हम उन रास्तों को सड़क की तरह समझ कर ही पार करते हैं। नदी पार करने के बाद करीब 8 से 10 किलोमीटर पैदल चलना पड़ता है। 



 

RELATED

international womens day women's day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

amitabh bachchan share a video on international womens day
Bollywood

महिलाओं की इस सोच के आगे झुका अमिताभ बच्चन का सिर, उनकी जोरदार बातें आप भी करेंगे सलाम

8 मार्च 2018

Ishqbaaaz actress Reyhna Malhotra may play the Kamolika role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay part 2
Television

'इश्कबाज' की ये एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी कमोलिका, 17 साल पुरानी लव स्टोरी में फिर से घोलेंगी जहर

8 मार्च 2018

bigg boss 11 hiten tejwani and shilpa shinde patch up story
Bollywood

हितेन तेजवानी की जुबान से फिर छलका बिग बॉस का दर्द, शिल्पा शिंदे पर बदले बयान

8 मार्च 2018

The Girl lives with beard and mustache
Weird Stories

दाढ़ी-मूंछ संग शान से जिंदगी जी रही ये लड़की, जो देखता है हो जाता है इनका दीवाना

8 मार्च 2018

Dharmendra and Rekha all set to reunite on screen with the same song after 45 years
Bollywood

45 साल बाद फिर धर्मेंद्र पर चलेगा रेखा का जादू, देखते रह जाएंगे बॉबी और सनी

8 मार्च 2018

Birthday special Sahir Ludhianvi life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: साहिर लुधियावनी ने जावेद अख्तर को दिए थे 100 रुपए, लौटाते वक्त ऐसा कुछ हुआ फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े

8 मार्च 2018

rakhi sawant congratulate to sunny leone for becoming mother
Bollywood

सनी लियोनी के जुड़वा बच्चे पैदा होने पर राखी सावंत ने किया कुछ ऐसा, लोग बोले- 'बकवास मत कर'

8 मार्च 2018

birthday special fardeen khan trolling for weight gain
Bollywood

B'day Spl: फिल्मों से गायब होने के बाद फरदीन खान दिखने लगे थे ऐसे, अब जी रहे आलीशान जिंदगी

8 मार्च 2018

international women's day: Amar ujala remembers 5 best roles by actresses in women centric films
Bollywood

Women's Day: इन फिल्मों में अदाकाराओं ने गाड़े झंडे, 'महिला दिवस' पर अमर उजाला कर रहा है याद

8 मार्च 2018

international women day 5 women celebrities died this year
Bollywood

पिछले एक साल में श्रीदेवी ही नहीं इन 5 महिला सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी छोड़ दी दुनिया, अब रह गई केवल यादें

8 मार्च 2018

Most Read

in the fond memory of late son couple provide free food through nimesh tanna charitable trust
National

International Women's Day: बेटे की याद में भरती हैं गरीबों का पेट

बेटे की याद में भरती हैं गरीबों का पेट, चलाती हैं नितेष तन्ना चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट।

8 मार्च 2018

supreme court rebuke Delhi government regarding waste management
Delhi NCR

क्या ‘कूड़े के परमाणु बम’ फटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 मार्च 2018

nand gopal nandi apologies for his comment on mulayam and mayawati.
Lucknow

आखिरकार योगी के मंत्री ने पत्र लिखकर मांगी माफी, मायावती-मुलायम को कहे थे अपमानजनक शब्द

7 मार्च 2018

बयान देने आए परिजन बैरंग वापस
Bareilly

बयान देने आए परिजन बैरंग वापस

8 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई की परीक्षा
Bareilly

सीबीएसई की परीक्षा

8 मार्च 2018

BSF Assistant Commandant and One jawan martyred in encounter with naxals in Kanker
Chhattisgarh

नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में बीएसएफ के सहायक कमांडेंट और कॉन्सटेबल शहीद

8 मार्च 2018

women police employees to get vehicle service in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए बड़ी घोषणा, नाइट ड्यूटी के लिए वाहन सुविधा

8 मार्च 2018

congress leader jyotiraditya scindia statement over Statue wars
Madhya Pradesh

मूर्ति तोड़े जाने पर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया बोले- ये धर्मनिरपेक्षता को तहस-नहस करने वाला षड्यंत्र

7 मार्च 2018

All schools and colleges will be closed till Friday in Kashmir
Jammu

कश्मीर में शुक्रवार तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज, परीक्षाएं स्थगित

8 मार्च 2018

sedition case filed against AIMPLB's spokesperson.
Lucknow

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के प्रवक्ता पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा, वसीम रिजवी ने दी थी तहरीर

7 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम रमन सिंह ने कुछ ऐसे खेली होली

मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में होली का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के साथ बीजेपी और विपक्ष के नेताओं ने जमकर होली खेली।

28 फरवरी 2018

3 security personnel injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh 1:31

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में 3 सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल

27 फरवरी 2018

IN KORIYA kawasi lakhma said raman singh unable to sleep because pl puniya 1:06

रमन सिंह की नींद हुई हराम, रात को लगाने पड़ रहे हैं पैग: कांग्रेस नेता

16 फरवरी 2018

Minor girl’s hair half shaved over alleged eve teasing incident in chhattisgarh 3:36

छेड़छाड़ की पीड़ित का पंचायत ने पहले मुंडवाया सिर फिर परिवार से ली पार्टी

13 फरवरी 2018

Youth in naxal affected district take up sports over guns inChhattisgarh News 1:59

नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में बंदूक छोड़कर फुटबॉल खेल रहे हैं बच्चे

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

in the fond memory of late son couple provide free food through nimesh tanna charitable trust
National

International Women's Day: बेटे की याद में भरती हैं गरीबों का पेट

8 मार्च 2018

Woemns Day: Narendra Modi tweets about that women who inspired him
India News

International Women's Day: पीएम मोदी ने किया उस महिला को याद, जिसने उन्हें किया था प्रेरित

8 मार्च 2018

political news, woman empowerment, international womens day, block committee, chairmanfatehabad
Fatehabad

21 साल की आशा को महिला दिवस का तोहफा, बनी फतेहाबाद ब्लॉक समिति चेयरमैन

9 मार्च 2016

The creation of women's role in development
Banda

सृष्टि के विकास में नारी की महती भूमिका

9 मार्च 2016

Hats off to the morale of acid attack victims
Unnao

एसिड अटैक पीड़िताओं के हौसले को सलाम

8 मार्च 2016

positive news, woman empowerment, international womens day, social work, fatehabad
Fatehabad

घर में ही लड़ी घूंघट के खिलाफ लड़ाई

8 मार्च 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.