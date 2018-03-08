I am determined to do my work. I cross Indravati river using a makeshift boat on my own&walk across a thick forest to get to the village where I treat villagers. It is a 8-10 km journey that I cover on foot & by crossing the river everyday: Sunita Thakur, ANM nurse #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/neBoSX8OdO— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
