शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   IB officer dies in road accident in Sukuma

छत्तीसगढ़: सुकमा में सड़क हादसे में आईबी अधिकारी की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jun 2018 11:23 AM IST
डेमो
डेमो - फोटो : डेंमो
ख़बर सुनें
 छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित सुकमा जिले में ट्रक-एसयूवी की टक्कर में कार में सवार खुफिया विभाग के एक अधिकारी की मौत हो गयी जबकि तीन अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 30 पर रामाराम गांव के पास हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब पीड़ित केरलापल गांव से सुकमा शहर की ओर जा रहे थे। 
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com” आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

RELATED

accidents reported today chhattisgarh सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

gold
Bollywood

पहली बार साथ आए अक्षय कुमार और मौनी रॉय, दमदार डायलॉग और देशभक्ति के रंग से सजा है 'गोल्ड' का ट्रेलर

25 जून 2018

Gilu Joseph,
Bollywood

ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग फोटोशूट पर ये एक्ट्रेस हुई थीं ट्रोल, अब बोलीं - 'मैं अपने शरीर से कहीं ज्यादा हूं'

25 जून 2018

कियारा आडवाणी
Bollywood

'लस्ट स्टोरीज' के उस सीन पर बजा लता मंगेशकर का ये गाना, परिवार वालों ने काट दिया बवाल

25 जून 2018

stress couple
Relationship

रात को सोने से पहले पार्टनर के साथ गलती से भी न करें ये 5 बातें, आ सकती है रिश्तों में खटास

25 जून 2018

gas cylinder
Weird Stories

गैस सिलेंडर पर लिखे इन खास नंबरों का क्या है मतलब, 99% लोगों को नहीं है पता

25 जून 2018

अली जफर
Bollywood

2 बच्चों की मां ने इस एक्टर पर लगाया था यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, अब उसने मांग लिए 1 अरब रुपए

25 जून 2018

partner hug
Relationship

सोने का अंदाज बता देता है कि पार्टनर को आपसे कितना प्यार है, चौंकिएगा नहीं ये सच है

25 जून 2018

Sridevi got best actress and Irrfan Khan make best actor Award in IIFA, here is list
Bollywood

बेस्ट एक्टर बने इरफान खान तो श्रीदेवी को बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड, देखिए विजेताओं की पूरी लिस्ट

25 जून 2018

bollywood actress rekha amazing performance in IIFA Award 2018
Bollywood

VIDEO: 20 साल बाद IIFA में दिखा रेखा का जलवा, 63 की उम्र में किया ऐसा डांस कि हिला डाला स्टेज

25 जून 2018

worlds smallest computer is now ready to work a big surprise for people
Science Wonders

चावल के दाने से भी छोटा कंप्यूटर आपने देखा है क्या? इस जानलेवा बीमारी को दूर करने में करेगा मदद

25 जून 2018

Most Read

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

जब नीतीश ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन से कहा- 'गडकरी को जरूर बताइएगा'

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने रविवार को केंद्र सरकार के नेशनल वाटरवे-1 प्रोजेक्ट (राष्ट्रीय जलमार्ग-1 परियोजना) के बारे में कहा कि ये प्रोजेक्ट तब तक सफल नहीं होगा जब तक कि गंगा से गाद की समस्या का हल नहीं हो जाता।

25 जून 2018

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस विधायक ने कमलनाथ को पहनाए जूते, वीडियो वायरल होने पर कहा वो मेरे पिता समान

25 जून 2018

दुर्घटना ग्रस्त कार व मृतक की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डिवाइडर से टकराकर कार में लगी आग, लेफ्टिनेंट की मौत

25 जून 2018

Nikhil Handa accused of murdering wife Shailja of Indian Army officer 
National

दिल्ली: शैलजा हत्याकांड पर पुलिस का खुलासा, मेजर ने कैसे और क्यों किया मर्डर

24 जून 2018

woman lying on railway track with her child is safe after train passed in MP
Madhya Pradesh

रेलवे ट्रैक पर बच्चे के साथ लेटी महिला बची, 100 की स्पीड से पार कर गई ट्रेन

24 जून 2018

एचसीएस पेपर लीक का आरोपी कुलदीप
Chandigarh

HCS पेपर लीक मामले में मुख्यारोपी सुनीता का भाई गिरफ्तार, तीन दिन के रिमांड पर

25 जून 2018

पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

दाउद के मारे जाने की खबर फैलते ही घाटी में भड़की हिंसा, 8 साल बाद हुई इतनी पत्थरबाजी

22 जून 2018

आंचल गंगवाल
Madhya Pradesh

चायवाले की बेटी एयर फोर्स की फ्लाइंग ब्रांच में हुई चयनित, उड़ाएगी लड़ाकू विमान

24 जून 2018

दान का देते वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाने के लिए शिया वक्फ बोर्ड ने दिया दान

25 जून 2018

terrerist Dawood's audio viral, the Hurriyat and other leaders exposed
Jammu

आतंकी दाऊद का ऑडियो वायरल, खोली हुर्रियत और नेताओं की पोल

24 जून 2018

Related Videos

माहवारी के दौरान इस गांव में महिलाओं के साथ होता है ‘गंदा’ व्यवहार

माहवारी को आज भी देश के कई हिस्सों में अभिशाप माना जाता है। मासिक धर्म के कारण महिलाओं को अपवित्र समझ लिया जाता है। ऐसा ही एक गाँव है छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनंद गांव। यहां माहवारी के दिनों में महिलाओं को घर से बाहर रखा जाता है। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

17 जून 2018

amit shah 3:21

हमें राहुल गांधी को हिसाब देने की जरूरत नहीं: अमित शाह

10 जून 2018

DIVYANG PITAI 3:18

मूकबधिर की बेरहमी से कर दी पिटाई, ये है वजह

3 जून 2018

EXAM 1:26

यहां एग्जाम सेंटर में फाड़ दिए गए महिलाओं के कपड़े!

3 जून 2018

RAJNATH SINGH 3:16

नक्सलियों को गृहमंत्री की चुनौती, सामने से लड़ने की हिम्मत नहीं

20 मई 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.