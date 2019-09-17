छत्तीसगढ़: गांव वालों के इलाज के लिए घुटनों तक पानी में चलकर आईं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

Chhattisgarh:A female health worker crosses a river on foot— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
to provide healthcare services to villagers in Balrampur; says,“I visit this village after crossing a river as it's surrounded by water on all sides.I feel scared,but I come here to provide medical aid to the villagers” pic.twitter.com/9jxOCGRT7Q
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में नक्सलियों ने रविवार को एक बस से यात्रियों को जबरन उतारने के बाद उसमें आग लगा दी और उसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाबलों पर गोलियां भी चलाईं।
15 सितंबर 2019