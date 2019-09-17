शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: गांव वालों के इलाज के लिए घुटनों तक पानी में चलकर आईं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 11:49 AM IST
ग्रामीणों के इलाज के लिए जाती हुई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी
ग्रामीणों के इलाज के लिए जाती हुई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में ग्रामीणों तक स्वास्थ्य सुविधा पहुंचाने के लिए एक महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी बाढ़ जैसे हालात के बीच लोगों तक पहुंची। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मुश्किल हालात के बीच बलरामपुर गांव पहुंचीं। उनका कहना है, "मैं एक नदी को पार करने के बाद इस गांव तक पहुंची हूं। यहां चारों तरफ पानी भरा हुआ है। मुझे डर लग रहा था, लेकिन मैं यहां ग्रामीणों को चिकित्सकीय सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए आई हूं।"  
healthcare service health worker villagers
