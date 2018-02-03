अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Two killed and 16 injured after a bus road accident in Bastar

छत्तीसगढ़: बस पलटने से 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 16 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 07:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: Two killed and 16 injured after a bus road accident in Bastar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बस्तर स्थित कांकेर रोड़ पर बस पलटने से 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 16 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, घायलों को ईलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।





यह हादसा किन वजहों से इसके पीछे की वजहों का पता नहीं चल सका है। हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि तेज रफ्तार की वजह से बस अनियंत्रित हुई और पलट गई।
chhattisgarh road accident bastar

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

