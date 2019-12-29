शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh CRPF team detected an IED in Abujhmar, Bastar

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने निर्माणाधीन सड़क किनारे रखी आईईडी, सुरक्षाबलों ने किया गया निष्क्रिय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बस्तर Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 01:14 PM IST
आईईडी को किया गया निष्क्रिय
आईईडी को किया गया निष्क्रिय - फोटो : ANI
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित बस्तर जिले में शनिवार शाम सीआरपीएफ के जवान एक बड़े हादसे से बाल-बाल बच गए। बस्तर के अबूझमाड़ में एक निर्माणाधीन सड़क के किनारे नक्सलियों ने एक आईईडी बम लगा रखा था, जिसको समय रहते निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया। 
दरअसल, असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट आशीष मिश्रा की कमान के तहत कल शाल सीआरपीएफ की एक टीम गश्त पर थी। तभी जवानों ने निर्माणाधीन सड़क किनारे एक आईईडी बम देखा। जिसे टीम द्वारा मौके पर निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया। जिसके चलते सीआरपीएफ की टीम बाल-बाल बच गई। 

बताया गया है कि यह आईईडी बम तीन से चार किलों का था, जिसे नक्सलियों ने जवानों के गश्त वाले रास्ते पर लगाया गया था। लेकिन, जवानों की सतर्कता से नक्सलियों के मंसूबों पर पानी फिर गया। 
file photo
Chhattisgarh

बस्तर में जल्द शुरू होगी नक्सलियों पर जवाबी कार्रवाई

28 अप्रैल 2017

