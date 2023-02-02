Budget Reaction : सीएम बघेल ने पूछा- रेलवे को 2,35,000 करोड़ का आवंटन किस वास्ते

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने रेल बजट पर सवाल किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बघेल ने कहा कि रेलवे को करीब 2,35,000 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए गए हैं। यह राशि कर्मचारियों के लिए है या नई भर्तियों के लिए है अथवा निजी कंपनियों को बेचने से पहले सिर्फ रेलवे के आधुनिकीकरण के लिए है।
#WATCH | Around Rs 2,35,000 crore have been alloted to Railways. Is this for the employees or for new recruitments or is it just for the modernisation of Railways before selling it to private companies : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/lIF94y1DF8— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 1, 2023
