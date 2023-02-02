Budget Reaction : सीएम बघेल ने पूछा- रेलवे को 2,35,000 करोड़ का आवंटन किस वास्ते

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने रेल बजट पर सवाल किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बघेल ने कहा कि रेलवे को करीब 2,35,000 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए गए हैं। यह राशि कर्मचारियों के लिए है या नई भर्तियों के लिए है अथवा निजी कंपनियों को बेचने से पहले सिर्फ रेलवे के आधुनिकीकरण के लिए है।

