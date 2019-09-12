पंजाबः सोढल मेले में गिरा झूला, तीन बच्चे घायल

पंजाब के जालंधर में चल रहे सोढल मेले में झूला गिर जान से तीन बच्चों के घायल होने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार घटना कल रात की है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पड़ताल शुरू की।

Punjab: Three children injured after the structure of a joy-ride, installed at Sodal mela in Jalandhar, collapsed earlier tonight. Police is present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/RFhBHfHB5R