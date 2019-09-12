शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Three children injured after joy-ride collapsed in Jalandhar

पंजाबः सोढल मेले में गिरा झूला, तीन बच्चे घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 06:09 AM IST
झूला गिरा
झूला गिरा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के जालंधर में चल रहे सोढल मेले में झूला गिर जान से तीन बच्चों के घायल होने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार घटना कल रात की है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पड़ताल शुरू की।  
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

11 september 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

11 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

साहिल ने दिखाई बॉडी तो चेहरा छिपाती दिखीं सुहाना खान, देखें सेलेब्स के Instagram फोटोज

11 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट
रणवीर सिंह
अनन्या पांडे
साहिल खान
Bollywood

साहिल ने दिखाई बॉडी तो चेहरा छिपाती दिखीं सुहाना खान, देखें सेलेब्स के Instagram फोटोज

11 सितंबर 2019

murder in samaypur badli
Delhi NCR

भागकर प्रेमी के साथ कहीं और रहना चाहती थी, हत्या की आरोपी पत्नी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Television

KBC 11: सही जवाब जानते हुए भी नए सीजन का पहले करोड़पति बनने से चूका यूपी का ये शख्स

11 सितंबर 2019

हिमांशु और अमिताभ बच्चन
kbc
kbc
KBC contestant Himanshu
Television

KBC 11: सही जवाब जानते हुए भी नए सीजन का पहले करोड़पति बनने से चूका यूपी का ये शख्स

11 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हेलमेट पहनने पर भी कट सकता है 'विदाउट हेलमेट' का चालान, ये नियम कर देगा हैरान

11 सितंबर 2019

Television

'चंद्रकांता' की निर्देशक नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, FIR दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Television

'चंद्रकांता' की निर्देशक नीरजा गुलेरी के बेटे ने छह वर्षीय बच्चे को चूमा, FIR दर्ज

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
sodal mela accident children injured joy ride collapsed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पाकिसस्तान बनाम श्रीलंका
Cricket News

श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ियों पर भड़के शोएब अख्तर, नाराजगी जताकर दिया ईस्टर हमले का हवाला

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: बढ़ी बिजली दरें आज से होंगी लागू, अब प्रति यूनिट इतना ज्यादा करना होगा भुगतान

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिवाकर राओते, नितिन गडकरी
India News

मोटर वाहन कानून: अब महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक सरकारें भी केंद्र को झटका देने की तैयारी में

11 सितंबर 2019

मैन पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण
India News

DRDO ने किया मैन पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण, टारगेट को उड़ाया

11 सितंबर 2019

10 brilliant films that did not receive a single Oscar nomination
Hollywood

इन 10 बेहतरीन फिल्मों को ऑस्कर में नहीं मिला एक भी नामांकन, डायरेक्टर के साथ-साथ फैंस भी रह गए थे हैरान

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पाकिस्तानी विज्ञान एवं प्रोद्योगिकी मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन
World

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री ने माना- सभी फिदायीन हमलावर मदरसों के छात्र, यह कड़वी सच्चाई

11 सितंबर 2019

रिषभ पंत (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत का बड़ा बयान, धोनी से तुलना करने वालों को दिया करारा जवाब

11 सितंबर 2019

why BoycottMillennials is trending on twitter after nirmala sitharaman statement on ola uber
Business Diary

वित्त मंत्री के ओला-उबर वाले बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

11 सितंबर 2019

Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर भारी पड़ सकते हैं ये तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ी, पंत के लिए 'करो या मरो'

11 सितंबर 2019

NSA Dobhal, S Jaishankar, Vijay Gokhle
India News

भारत की इस तिकड़ी ने दिखाया पाकिस्तान को आईना, इस रणनीति से पहुंचाई मंसूबों को चोट

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

चुनावी मोड में आई हरियाणा सरकार, मनोहर लाल ने लगाई घोषणाओं की झड़ी

हरियाणा में जन आर्शीवाद यात्रा के समापन के साथ ही सरकार चुनाव मोड में उतर गई है।

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आर्कबिशप ऑफ कैंटरबरी जस्टिन पोर्टल वेल्बी
Chandigarh

जलियांवाला बाग कांड: ईसाई धर्मगुरु ने मांगी माफी, दंडवत हो बोले-बेहद शर्मिंदगी महसूस करता हूं

11 सितंबर 2019

kailash satyarthi
Chandigarh

बच्चों को आतंकवाद से बचाना है तो 18 वर्ष तक अनिवार्य शिक्षा देनी होगी, बोले कैलाश सत्यार्थी

12 सितंबर 2019

हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

कठुआ केस: जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार, दोषियों और पीड़ित के पिता की याचिका पर एक साथ होगी सुनवाई

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

बरनालाः गर्भवती भाभी से बनाना चाहता था संबंध, सफल नहीं हुआ तो मौत के घाट उतार दिया

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सोनीपतः दो महीने की बच्ची को स्टेशन पर छोड़ गए मां-बाप, रोती-बिलखती भूख से बेहाल मिली

11 सितंबर 2019

भूपिंदर सिंह हुड्डा
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव में सक्रिय हुई कांग्रेस, चुनाव समितियों का गठन शुरू, इन्हें सौंपी गई कमान

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बिल न दिया तो खाना मुफ्त, रेल मंत्री के निर्देश पर शुरू की नई मुहिम

9 सितंबर 2019

डॉ. नेहा शौरी
Chandigarh

ऑफिस में नेहा शौरी को मारी गई थी गोली, अब पंजाब सरकार परिवार को देगी 31 लाख रुपये

10 सितंबर 2019

Girl student Murdered After Misdeed In Karnal
Chandigarh

करनालः छात्रा का अपहरण कर किया दुष्कर्म, सिर में गहरी चोट मारकर की हत्या

11 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के बयान का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के ऑटो सेक्टर में छाई मंदी के लिए एप बेस्ड कैब सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी ओला और उबर को जिम्मेदार बताने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसका खूब मजाक बनने लगा है। ट्विटर पर #BoycottMillennials और #SayItLikeNirmalaTai ट्रेंड करने लगा है।

11 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिका 1:06

अमेरिका ने गिराए आतंकी संगठन IS के ठिकानों पर 36,000 किलो बम

11 सितंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:26

क्या चंद्रयान-2 का मजाक उडाने वाले पाकिस्तान ने ऐसे किया था रॉकेट लॉन्च, वीडियो वायरल

11 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

White House में मुस्कुराते राष्ट्रपति के भूत का सच

11 सितंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:32

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- राजस्व के लिए नहीं जिंदगियों के लिए बढ़ाया जुर्माना

11 सितंबर 2019

Related

अशोक अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

इनेलो के राष्ट्रीय वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष अशोक अरोड़ा ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा-शुरू करेंगे नई पारी

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खिड़की से दोस्त ने झांका तो दिखा ऐसा मंजर, पैरो तले खिसक गई जमीन, इस हाल में मिला बीटेक छात्र

9 सितंबर 2019

आमिर खान (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भारत-पाक सीमा पर पहुंचे अभिनेता आमिर खान, इस चीज की है तलाश, टीम भी थी साथ

10 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

जमीन विवाद में पत्नी के साथ मिल बेटे ने मां को लगाई आग, चीख-पुकार सुन मोहल्ले वालों ने बचाया

10 सितंबर 2019

पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

पंजाब के छह विधायकों को मंत्री का दर्जा देने का मामला पहुंचा हाईकोर्ट, बताया संविधान के खिलाफ

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Mohali

मोहालीः प्रोड्यूसर का नाम लेकर करता था फोन, लड़कियों से मंगवाता था अश्लील और न्यूड फोटो

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited