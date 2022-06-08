सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड: पंजाब पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस जारी करने की मांग की

पंजाब पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस जारी करने की मांग की है। गोल्डी बराड़ इस वक्त कनाडा में छिपा है। वह गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग का सक्रिया सदस्य है। लॉरेंस बिश्नोई और गोल्डी बराड़ गैंग ने ही कथित फेसबुक पोस्ट के माध्यम से प्रसिद्ध पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या की जिम्मेदारी ली थी।

Punjab Police has sought issuance of Red Corner Notice against (Canada-based gangster) Goldy Brar, an absconder who has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He is an active member of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi's gang: Police sources