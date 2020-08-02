पंजाब पुलिस ने नशा और हथियार तस्करों का किया भंडाफोड़, बीएसएफ के सिपाही समेत 3 गिरफ्तार

Punjab Police has busted another Pakistan backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket, with the arrest of two smugglers and yet another BSF constable, posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020
