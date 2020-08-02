शहर चुनें
पंजाब पुलिस ने नशा और हथियार तस्करों का किया भंडाफोड़, बीएसएफ के सिपाही समेत 3 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 04:42 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब पुलिस ने रविवार को एक और पाकिस्तान समर्थित गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ किया है, जो सीमा के पार नशे और हथियारों की तस्करी करता था। पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्होंने इस मामले में तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है जिसमें दो तस्कर और एक बीएसएफ का जवान शामिल है। 
गिरफ्तार बीएसएफ का जवान पाकिस्तानी सीमा से सटे तरनतारन में तैनात था। पुलिस को इनके पास से चाइनीस पिस्टल, पांच कारतूस और लाखों रुपये बरामद हुए हैं। सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
