Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Kartarpur corridor, Punjab CM Invites, Manmohan Singh ready to visit Kartarpur sahib

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने स्वीकारा न्योता, करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन में होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 03:35 PM IST
डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह
डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह के लिए पाकिस्तान जाने का न्योता स्वीकार कर लिया है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पूर्व पीएम को करतारपुर गुरुद्वारे जाने वाले पहले जत्थे में साथ चलने की अपील की थी। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार नौ नवंबर को पहला जत्था दर्शन के लिए करतारपुर पहुंचेगा। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने इससे पहले मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात कर उन्हें करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। साथ ही उन्हें गुरु नानकदेव जी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व के उत्सव पर सुल्तानपुर लोधी में होने वाले कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने का न्योता भी दिया।
kartarpur corridor punjab cm manmohan singh kartarpur sahib
