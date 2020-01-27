हरियाणा के मंत्री कंवर पाल बोले- हम भगवाकरण करने आए, जिन्हें आपत्ति वे करते रहे

#WATCH Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal says "Some people have issues with saffron. They say saffronisation has been done.We've come for saffronisation.Why have we come (to power)? We've come to protect the culture of this country. Those who have objection can continue to have one..." pic.twitter.com/Kr3bH96CEV— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020
अब सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से जनता के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी जाएगी। आज न तो सरकार है और न ही विपक्ष, बल्कि सब बेकार है।
27 जनवरी 2020