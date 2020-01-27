शहर चुनें

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal says We've come to protect the culture of this country

हरियाणा के मंत्री कंवर पाल बोले- हम भगवाकरण करने आए, जिन्हें आपत्ति वे करते रहे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 10:13 PM IST
मंत्री कंवर पाल
मंत्री कंवर पाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के मंत्री कंवर पाल ने कहा कि कुछ लोगों के पास भगवाकरण का मुद्दा है। वे कहते हैं कि भगवाकरण हो गया है। हम भगवाकरण के लिए आए हैं। हम क्यों( सत्ता में) आए हैं, हम इस देश की संस्कृति की रक्षा करने आए हैं, जिन लोगों को आपत्ति है, करते रहे।
haryana minister kanwar pal says protect culture country
अशोक तंवर
Chandigarh

अशोक तंवर कांग्रेस में नहीं करेंगे वापसी, बोले- हरियाणा में न विपक्ष, न सरकार, सब कुछ बेकार

अब सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से जनता के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी जाएगी। आज न तो सरकार है और न ही विपक्ष, बल्कि सब बेकार है।

27 जनवरी 2020

गुरदासपुर पहुंचे सनी देओल।
Chandigarh

पहली बार सरकारी बैठक में पहुंचे सांसद सनी देओल, लग चुके हैं गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर

27 जनवरी 2020

भूपेंद्र हुड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा बोले- दिल्ली चुनाव में कांग्रेस और आप में मुकाबला, बीजेपी नजर नहीं आ रही

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

जिस बेड पर सो रहा था युवक, उसी में बंद था मासूम, फोन कर पत्नी ने बताया तो खुला राज

27 जनवरी 2020

मृतक की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

पैरोल पर आए युवक ने कांग्रेस सरपंच के इकलौते बेटे पर बरसाईं गोलियां, अस्पताल में हुई मौत

27 जनवरी 2020

पंजाब के कई जिलों में सोमवार को हुई बारिश।
Chandigarh

पंजाब में मौसम ने फिर ली करवट, रुक-रुक कर हो रही बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड

27 जनवरी 2020

पंचकूला कोर्ट के बाहर झगड़ा।
Chandigarh

जाट आंदोलन: आगजनी के मामले में पेशी में आए आरोपियों में झगड़ा, एक का सिर फूटा

27 जनवरी 2020

बस हादसा।
Ambala

हरियाणाः अंबाला में यात्रियों से भरी बस निर्माणाधीन पुलिया में गिरी, 17 सवारी घायल

27 जनवरी 2020

आमिर खान (फाइल फोटो)
Amritsar

अमृतसर: सिख इतिहास के महान जरनैल हरी सिंह नलवा पर फिल्म बनाएंगे आमिर खान

27 जनवरी 2020

Haryana
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः गेहूं में 'पीला रतुआ' बीमारी का अटैक, किसान परेशान, एडवाइजरी हुई जारी

27 जनवरी 2020

